DCX Systems Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
22.28
19.35
15.48
3.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,096.63
547.71
102.12
43.29
Net Worth
1,118.91
567.06
117.6
46.79
Minority Interest
Debt
265.31
503.71
502.62
136.38
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.37
0
0
Total Liabilities
1,384.22
1,071.14
620.22
183.17
Fixed Assets
32.33
17.03
14.65
15.6
Intangible Assets
Investments
12.85
6.6
0.1
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.38
4.74
3.8
0.54
Networking Capital
501.91
451.35
-198.56
-382.31
Inventories
125.42
228.51
27.25
201.68
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
667.07
319.53
69.49
12.31
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
127.27
44.37
27.1
13.72
Sundry Creditors
-380.14
-134.11
-96.51
-129.8
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-37.71
-6.94
-225.89
-480.22
Cash
834.76
591.42
800.22
549.33
Total Assets
1,384.23
1,071.14
620.21
183.16
The contract involves the supply of electronic assemblies to Lockheed Martin, with the full execution of the order to be completed within 12 months.Read More
