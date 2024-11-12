Board Meeting 2 Jan 2025 2 Jan 2025

Appointment of Mr. Ramegowda Shivakumar as Additional Executive Director of the Company with effect from January 02, 2025.

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

DCX Systems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulations 29(1) & 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (LODR) we wish to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of DCX Systems Limited is scheduled to be held on Tuesday November 12 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of the Boardmeeting for the un-audited quarter and half year financial results for the September 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 22 Aug 2024 22 Aug 2024

Outcome of the Board Meeting for the Annual General Meeting.

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

DCX Systems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting inter-alia to consider and approve the un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results along with limited review report of the company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Quarterly results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/08/2024)

Board Meeting 17 Jun 2024 17 Jun 2024

Appointment of Director and Tax Auditor.

Board Meeting 16 May 2024 8 May 2024

DCX Systems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir/ Madam Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) & 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (LODR) we wish to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of DCX Systems Limited is scheduled to be held on Thursday May 16 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Further in terms of Code for Prevention of Insider Trading in the securities of the Company the Trading Window for transactions in the securities of the Company which was closed from Monday April 01 2024 and shall remain closed until Saturday May 18 2024. 1. Approval of Audited Financial Results (both Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 2. Approval of Audited Financial Statements (both Standalone and Consolidated) for the year ended March 31, 2024 3. Reappointed CS Pramod S, Company Secretary in Practice, as the Secretarial Auditors of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25 4. Reappointed M/s. P P B N & Co., Chartered Accountants, as the Internal Auditors for the financial year 2024-25 Financial Results for the Financial Year March 31, 2024 - Standalone and Consolidated (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/05/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Mar 2024 29 Mar 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations) and other provisions of applicable laws, the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, i.e., on Friday, March 29, 2024, have, inter alia, approved the following agendas: 1. Approval for alteration in the objects of the Initial Public Offer (IPO) for which amount was raised and approval of postal ballot notice; 2. Acceptance of resignation of Mr. Krishnabhagawan Srinivasa Ranga from the post of Chief Financial Officer and Whole-Time Director of the Company (Key Managerial Personnel):

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024

DCX Systems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) & 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (LODR) we wish to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of DCX Systems Limited is scheduled to be held on Thursday February 08 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. . Further in terms of Code for Prevention of Insider Trading in the securities of the Company the Trading Window for transactions in the securities of the Company which was closed from Monday January 01 2024 and shall remain closed until Saturday February 10 2024. Outcome of the Board meeting for the un-audited financial statement for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 and appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company. Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024)

Board Meeting 19 Jan 2024 15 Jan 2024