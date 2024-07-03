DCX Systems Ltd Summary

DCX Systems Limited was incorporated on December 16, 2011 as a Private Limited Company, under the name DCX Cable Assemblies Private Limited, at Bengaluru, Karnataka. Thereafter, Company name was changed to DCX Systems Private Limited by the RoC on January 3, 2022. Pursuant to conversion of the Company to Public Limited, name of the Company was again changed to DCX Systems Limited on February 18, 2022.The Company is one of the leading Indian Defence Manufacturing player offering a full service and manufacture of Electronic Systems and cable harnesses for both International and Domestic reputed customers. It is engaged in system integration and manufacturing cables and wire harness assemblies and is involved in kitting. The Company commenced operations in 2011 and and has been a preferred Indian Offset Partner (IOP) for foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for executing aerospace and defence manufacturing projects. The Company is rapidly growing in the Indian defence space. It classify operations under the business verticals such as, System Integration, Cable and Wire Harness Assemblies and Kitting. In addition, it undertake certain job work service including assembly and testing of materials that have been supplied directly by customers. It undertakes system integration in areas of radar systems, sensors, electronic warfare, missiles, and communication systems. It provide product assembly and system integration services to address customers requirements. As part of its system integration services, it does in-house testing, including vibration and environmental stress testing of complex radio frequency products to ensure the quality of final products to be shipped to customers, and reliability of products functioning under varying environmental conditions. The Company possess capabilities to manufacture complex, high-end and high-power microwave modules which that have applications in radars, antennas, electronic warfare systems, receiver sub sytems and missile systems. These capabilities include inspection and test equipment of cable tester, cirrus testers, network analyzer, crimp pull tester, microscope, leak test equipment, high voltage tester, micro-ohm meter, test station for PCBAs, automatic testing equipment for PCBAs and module testing, electrodynamic vibration shaker system, contact retention tester and vernier height gauge. Fine wire cable assemblies are extensively used in robotic, aerospace, marine, space and medical applications to obtain high performance. The cables are equipped with reinforcement tape to strengthen the ends by soldering. Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) Shielded Cables, harnesses and assemblies are designed to meet electromagnet pulses, electromagnetic compatibility, nuclear, biological and chemical and telecommunications electronics material protected from emanating spurious transmissions or TEMPEST solutions, and shielded solutions have been used in certain commercial airliner landing gear systems, secure communication systems and others. Kitting includes sourcing of components from various global manufactures and suppliers approved by the customers, compiling them, inspecting, testing and making customized packing for customers. For this, the Company take responsibility for supply of assembly-ready kits to machine feeders and beyond, based on customers bill of materials (BOM), and deal with all aspects of procurement including controlled storage of moisture sensitive devices (MSD). The Companys facility is set up for complete in-house environmental and electrical testing, and in-house capabilities are wide-ranging, from a complete design and development for their cable and wire harness assemblies to extensive wire processing. Their operations are based on enterprise resource planning system. Its process engineers are technically trained to meet the requirements of customers applications.During year 2020, it commissioned a manufacturing facility located at the Hi-Tech Defence and Aerospace Park SEZ in Bengaluru, Karnataka, which is spread over an area of 30,000 square feet and is set up for complete in-house environmental and electrical testing and wire processing. In 2022, Raneal Advanced Systems Private Limited was incorporated as the wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.The Company launched an IPO of 24,154,587 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs 500 Crore comprising a Fresh Issue of 19,323,671 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 400 Crore and an Offer for Sale of 4,830,916 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 100 Crore in November, 2022.The Company started commercial production at Raneal Advanced Systems Pvt Ltd in 2023-24. The Company formed a joint venture with Israels ELTA Systems to create NIART Systems Limited in October, 2023 for obstacle detection solutions in railway industry for safety and efficiency. It expanded the maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) footprint through a strategic agreement with Israel Aerospace India Services Private Limited.