SectorAerospace & Defence
Open₹1,778.8
Prev. Close₹1,771.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹4,140.08
Day's High₹1,778.8
Day's Low₹1,704.2
52 Week's High₹2,249
52 Week's Low₹1,495.4
Book Value₹227.73
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5,326.48
P/E139.92
EPS12.66
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
30.76
30.76
30.76
30.76
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
646.41
590.05
489.01
446
Net Worth
677.17
620.81
519.77
476.76
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
246.43
100.67
81.48
yoy growth (%)
144.77
23.55
Raw materials
-80.15
-55.09
-23.6
As % of sales
32.52
54.72
28.97
Employee costs
-53.04
-38.74
-33.74
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
64.84
-21.65
0.89
Depreciation
-12.55
-4.99
-5.29
Tax paid
-18.76
6.58
-0.71
Working capital
260.54
-22.44
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
144.77
23.55
Op profit growth
-787.75
-199.94
EBIT growth
-540.79
-314.35
Net profit growth
-405.92
-8,399.78
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
573.24
573.75
322.01
246.43
213.77
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
573.24
573.75
322.01
246.43
213.77
Other Operating Income
7.51
0
0
0
0
Other Income
5.81
19.48
8.75
1.31
4.37
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd
HAL
4,206
|33.22
|2,81,263.36
|1,490.36
|0.83
|5,976.55
|464.81
Bharat Electronics Ltd
BEL
291.95
|46.94
|2,13,408.99
|1,091.27
|0.75
|4,583.41
|23.8
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd
MAZDOCK
2,236.9
|36.45
|90,224
|563.75
|0.61
|2,756.83
|162.47
Solar Industries India Ltd
SOLARINDS
9,744.2
|127.96
|88,212.42
|177.46
|0.09
|905.49
|292.91
ITI Ltd
ITI
457.1
|0
|43,936.56
|-70.11
|0
|1,016.2
|16.52
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
B V R Subbu
Managing Director
P Srinivas Reddy
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Venkatasatishkumar Reddy Gangapatnam
Director
Praveen Kumar Reddy Akepati
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Gnana Sekaran Venkatasamy
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Udaymitra Chandrakant Muktibodh
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
A Krishna Kumar
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
AMEETA CHATTERJEE
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shubham Sunil Bagadia
Whole-time Director
Anushman Reddy
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
MTAR Technologies Limited was conceived in 1969 by three founders, P. Ravinder Reddy, K. Satyanarayana Reddy and P. Jayaprakash Reddy to address the growing post-embargo engineering requirements of India. MTAR Technologies Limited incorporated as a Private Limited Company in November, 1999. The Company became a Public Limited Company effective from November, 2020 and the name of the Company was changed to MTAR Technologies Limited. The Company engaged in the business of manufacturing high precision and heavy equipment, components, machines for sectors including nuclear, aerospace, defence, etc. The Company provide one-stop solutions though the integration of its value-chain comprising design, precision machining, assembly, testing, quality control, specialized fabrication, brazing, heat treatment and other specialized processes. The Company focuses on complex mission critical projects that are difficult for most service providers, especially precision components with close tolerances (5-10 microns) and critical assemblies that serve projects of national importance. The Company specializes in the design and fabrication of complex assemblies like Fueling Machine Head, Bridge & Column, Coolant Channel assemblies and Drive Mechanisms for the core of nuclear reactors; Liquid Propulsion Engines, Electro-Pneumatic Modules for Space Launch Vehicles and Base Shroud Assemblies and Air frames etc. for missiles in the Space & Defence sectors; SOFC and hydrogen units for Fuel cells in th
Read More
The MTAR Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1731.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of MTAR Technologies Ltd is ₹5326.48 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of MTAR Technologies Ltd is 139.92 and 7.78 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a MTAR Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of MTAR Technologies Ltd is ₹1495.4 and ₹2249 as of 06 Jan ‘25
MTAR Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 10.35%, 3 Years at -10.26%, 1 Year at -18.96%, 6 Month at -8.02%, 3 Month at 4.96% and 1 Month at -0.86%.
