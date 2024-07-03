Summary

MTAR Technologies Limited was conceived in 1969 by three founders, P. Ravinder Reddy, K. Satyanarayana Reddy and P. Jayaprakash Reddy to address the growing post-embargo engineering requirements of India. MTAR Technologies Limited incorporated as a Private Limited Company in November, 1999. The Company became a Public Limited Company effective from November, 2020 and the name of the Company was changed to MTAR Technologies Limited. The Company engaged in the business of manufacturing high precision and heavy equipment, components, machines for sectors including nuclear, aerospace, defence, etc. The Company provide one-stop solutions though the integration of its value-chain comprising design, precision machining, assembly, testing, quality control, specialized fabrication, brazing, heat treatment and other specialized processes. The Company focuses on complex mission critical projects that are difficult for most service providers, especially precision components with close tolerances (5-10 microns) and critical assemblies that serve projects of national importance. The Company specializes in the design and fabrication of complex assemblies like Fueling Machine Head, Bridge & Column, Coolant Channel assemblies and Drive Mechanisms for the core of nuclear reactors; Liquid Propulsion Engines, Electro-Pneumatic Modules for Space Launch Vehicles and Base Shroud Assemblies and Air frames etc. for missiles in the Space & Defence sectors; SOFC and hydrogen units for Fuel cells in th

Read More