MTAR Technologies Ltd Share Price

1,731.65
(-2.23%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:09:55 PM

  • Open1,778.8
  • Day's High1,778.8
  • 52 Wk High2,249
  • Prev. Close1,771.15
  • Day's Low1,704.2
  • 52 Wk Low 1,495.4
  • Turnover (lac)4,140.08
  • P/E139.92
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value227.73
  • EPS12.66
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5,326.48
  • Div. Yield0
MTAR Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Aerospace & Defence

Open

1,778.8

Prev. Close

1,771.15

Turnover(Lac.)

4,140.08

Day's High

1,778.8

Day's Low

1,704.2

52 Week's High

2,249

52 Week's Low

1,495.4

Book Value

227.73

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5,326.48

P/E

139.92

EPS

12.66

Divi. Yield

0

MTAR Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 May, 2024

arrow

22 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

31 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

MTAR Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

MTAR Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:28 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 36.41%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 36.41%

Non-Promoter- 25.10%

Institutions: 25.10%

Non-Institutions: 38.47%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

MTAR Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

30.76

30.76

30.76

30.76

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

646.41

590.05

489.01

446

Net Worth

677.17

620.81

519.77

476.76

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

246.43

100.67

81.48

yoy growth (%)

144.77

23.55

Raw materials

-80.15

-55.09

-23.6

As % of sales

32.52

54.72

28.97

Employee costs

-53.04

-38.74

-33.74

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

64.84

-21.65

0.89

Depreciation

-12.55

-4.99

-5.29

Tax paid

-18.76

6.58

-0.71

Working capital

260.54

-22.44

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

144.77

23.55

Op profit growth

-787.75

-199.94

EBIT growth

-540.79

-314.35

Net profit growth

-405.92

-8,399.78

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

573.24

573.75

322.01

246.43

213.77

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

573.24

573.75

322.01

246.43

213.77

Other Operating Income

7.51

0

0

0

0

Other Income

5.81

19.48

8.75

1.31

4.37

MTAR Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd

HAL

4,206

33.222,81,263.361,490.360.835,976.55464.81

Bharat Electronics Ltd

BEL

291.95

46.942,13,408.991,091.270.754,583.4123.8

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd

MAZDOCK

2,236.9

36.4590,224563.750.612,756.83162.47

Solar Industries India Ltd

SOLARINDS

9,744.2

127.9688,212.42177.460.09905.49292.91

ITI Ltd

ITI

457.1

043,936.56-70.1101,016.216.52

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT MTAR Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

B V R Subbu

Managing Director

P Srinivas Reddy

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Venkatasatishkumar Reddy Gangapatnam

Director

Praveen Kumar Reddy Akepati

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Gnana Sekaran Venkatasamy

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Udaymitra Chandrakant Muktibodh

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

A Krishna Kumar

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

AMEETA CHATTERJEE

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shubham Sunil Bagadia

Whole-time Director

Anushman Reddy

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by MTAR Technologies Ltd

Summary

MTAR Technologies Limited was conceived in 1969 by three founders, P. Ravinder Reddy, K. Satyanarayana Reddy and P. Jayaprakash Reddy to address the growing post-embargo engineering requirements of India. MTAR Technologies Limited incorporated as a Private Limited Company in November, 1999. The Company became a Public Limited Company effective from November, 2020 and the name of the Company was changed to MTAR Technologies Limited. The Company engaged in the business of manufacturing high precision and heavy equipment, components, machines for sectors including nuclear, aerospace, defence, etc. The Company provide one-stop solutions though the integration of its value-chain comprising design, precision machining, assembly, testing, quality control, specialized fabrication, brazing, heat treatment and other specialized processes. The Company focuses on complex mission critical projects that are difficult for most service providers, especially precision components with close tolerances (5-10 microns) and critical assemblies that serve projects of national importance. The Company specializes in the design and fabrication of complex assemblies like Fueling Machine Head, Bridge & Column, Coolant Channel assemblies and Drive Mechanisms for the core of nuclear reactors; Liquid Propulsion Engines, Electro-Pneumatic Modules for Space Launch Vehicles and Base Shroud Assemblies and Air frames etc. for missiles in the Space & Defence sectors; SOFC and hydrogen units for Fuel cells in th
Company FAQs

What is the MTAR Technologies Ltd share price today?

The MTAR Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1731.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of MTAR Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of MTAR Technologies Ltd is ₹5326.48 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of MTAR Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of MTAR Technologies Ltd is 139.92 and 7.78 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of MTAR Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a MTAR Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of MTAR Technologies Ltd is ₹1495.4 and ₹2249 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of MTAR Technologies Ltd?

MTAR Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 10.35%, 3 Years at -10.26%, 1 Year at -18.96%, 6 Month at -8.02%, 3 Month at 4.96% and 1 Month at -0.86%.

What is the shareholding pattern of MTAR Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of MTAR Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 36.42 %
Institutions - 25.10 %
Public - 38.48 %

