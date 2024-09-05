|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|6 Sep 2024
|28 May 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 under regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015. MTAR Technologies Limited is informing the Exchange for the withdrawal of intimation of Book closure for the forthcoming AGM scheduled on 6th September 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 05/09/2024) MTAR Technologies Limited is informing the Exchange for the Outcome of the 25th AGM held on 06.09.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/09/2024)
