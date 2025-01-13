MTAR Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
30.76
30.76
30.76
30.76
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
646.41
590.05
489.01
446
Net Worth
677.17
620.81
519.77
476.76
Minority Interest
Debt
190.23
142.79
95.89
16.98
Deferred Tax Liability Net
23.13
18.79
17.68
19.96
Total Liabilities
890.53
782.39
633.34
513.7
Fixed Assets
399.69
345.47
240.2
177.58
Intangible Assets
Investments
6.7
34.18
62.35
0.02
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.48
0.78
1.39
7.26
Networking Capital
430.98
370.99
262.49
137.92
Inventories
346.84
385.97
170.32
102.54
Inventory Days
151.87
Sundry Debtors
146.27
208.12
135.98
77.28
Debtor Days
114.46
Other Current Assets
55.84
58.23
52.01
38
Sundry Creditors
-77.11
-225.09
-59.47
-37.05
Creditor Days
54.87
Other Current Liabilities
-40.86
-56.24
-36.35
-42.85
Cash
50.66
30.98
66.92
190.9
Total Assets
890.51
782.4
633.35
513.68
