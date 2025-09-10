iifl-logo

MTAR Tech zooms ~5% on securing ₹386 Crore order

10 Sep 2025 , 01:59 PM

MTAR Technologies Ltd. shares jumped as much as 5% in Wednesday intraday session. This development came after the company announced that it has secured new international orders worth $43.87 million (₹386.06 Crore) in the clean energy segment.

At around 1.38 PM, MTAR Tech was trading 4.11% higher at ₹1,470.70 per piece, against the previous close of ₹1,412 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹1,486.30, and ₹1,456, respectively.

Out of the total orders, the company expects to execute projects worth $23.28 million (₹204.86 Crore) by Q4 FY26. It will deliver projects worth $20.59 Million (₹181.20 Crore) by Q1FY27.

MTAR Technologies also noted that going forward it expects additional business from the fuel cells segments.

The company also announced that its order book stood at ₹930.20 Crore as at June 30, 2025, having the stated mix segment-wise. It contains 16.60% Clean Energy for Civil Nuclear Power. There are about 47.60% orders for Clean Energy – Fuel Cell, Hydel & Others. Aerospace and Defence forms about 30%, and Products and Others are about 5.8%.

In its results for the quarter ended June 2025, MTAR Technologies stated that its net profit more than doubled to ₹14.80 Crore. The business said that its revenue from operations registered a growth of 22.30% on a year-on-year basis to ₹156.50 Crore.

