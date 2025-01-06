MTAR Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
64.84
-21.65
0.89
Depreciation
-12.55
-4.99
-5.29
Tax paid
-18.76
6.58
-0.71
Working capital
260.54
-22.44
Other operating items
Operating
294.06
-42.5
Capital expenditure
11.36
7.22
Free cash flow
305.42
-35.28
Equity raised
576.05
361.24
Investing
0.01
0
Financing
-12.14
3.51
Dividends paid
8.03
0
0
Net in cash
877.38
329.47
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.