MTAR Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,673.2
(-5.53%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:20 PM

MTAR Technologie FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

64.84

-21.65

0.89

Depreciation

-12.55

-4.99

-5.29

Tax paid

-18.76

6.58

-0.71

Working capital

260.54

-22.44

Other operating items

Operating

294.06

-42.5

Capital expenditure

11.36

7.22

Free cash flow

305.42

-35.28

Equity raised

576.05

361.24

Investing

0.01

0

Financing

-12.14

3.51

Dividends paid

8.03

0

0

Net in cash

877.38

329.47

