iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

MTAR Tech inks long-term pact with Weatherford Products

19 Jun 2025 , 01:38 PM

MTAR Technologies informed the bourses that it has entered into a 10-year long-term agreement with Weatherford Products GMBH. The company plans to execute Whipstock assemblies as part of the agreement and other crucial products.

The company expects to execute about ₹10 Crore in FY26, and approximately ₹90 Crore on a year-on-year basis, beginning FY27. The company said that it is planning to execute these orders in its new facility at Adibatla. This unit shall commence operations by June 2026.

This milestone represents the company’s commitment for expansion of its product base and expansion of its product portfolio throughout various sectors. It is in discussions with several other customers to enter into long-term collaborations for diverse products that shall fasten company’s growth momentum.

The company said that for FY25, its revenue registered a growth of 16.40% against previous year to ₹676 Crore. This was lower than the company’s estimate of ₹725 Crore.

The business posted an EBITDA growth of 7.20% against last year to ₹120.90 Crore. On the other hand, margins slipped 150 basis points from 19.40% to 17.90%. 

MTAR said that it is expecting a sequential improvement in its margins in following quarters as production of the first articles (prototype) order grows.

At around 1.33 PM, MTAR Technologies was trading 1.91% lower at ₹1,660.50 per piece, against the previous close of ₹1,692.90 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹1,708.90, and ₹1,651, respectively.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • MTAR Tech Agreement
  • MTAR Tech Share Price
  • MTAR Technologies
  • MTAR Technologies Agreement
  • MTAR Technologies News
  • MTAR Technologies Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.