MTAR Technologies Wins Additional ₹310 Crore Nuclear Equipment Order From MEIL

MTAR Technologies Ltd said on Thursday, December 18, that it has received an additional order worth ₹310 crore from Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd for the supply of equipment to India’s civil nuclear power sector. The order involves the supply of various high-precision equipment required for the Kaiga Units 5 and 6 nuclear reactors, with deliveries scheduled to be completed in a staggered manner up to February 2030. Despite the order win, shares of the company were trading lower by over 3 percent during the session.

The company said the latest order follows an earlier disclosure made on December 6. With this, MTAR Technologies’ total order inflow for the Kaiga 5 and 6 reactors during the current month has increased to ₹504 crore, including the earlier contract valued at ₹194 crore. Parvat Srinivas Reddy, Managing Director of MTAR Technologies, said the company expects strong growth in the nuclear power segment, supported by a robust order book and a favourable industry outlook.

MTAR Technologies operates in high-precision engineering segments catering to civil nuclear power, clean energy, space and defence. The company noted that projects in the nuclear segment typically have long execution timelines and offer multi-year revenue visibility.

The Hyderabad-based company has raised its FY26 revenue growth guidance to 30 to 35 percent from 25 percent earlier. For the September quarter, MTAR Technologies reported revenue of ₹135 crore, an operating margin of 12.6 percent, and a profit after tax of ₹4.2 crore.

Reddy said the second half of FY26 is expected to generate nearly double the revenue of the first half. He added that the company aims to maintain operating margins at around 21 percent, with a variation of plus or minus 100 basis points.

