iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App

MTAR Technologies Wins Additional ₹310 Crore Nuclear Equipment Order From MEIL

18 Dec 2025 , 12:57 PM

MTAR Technologies Ltd said on Thursday, December 18, that it has received an additional order worth ₹310 crore from Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd for the supply of equipment to India’s civil nuclear power sector. The order involves the supply of various high-precision equipment required for the Kaiga Units 5 and 6 nuclear reactors, with deliveries scheduled to be completed in a staggered manner up to February 2030. Despite the order win, shares of the company were trading lower by over 3 percent during the session.

The company said the latest order follows an earlier disclosure made on December 6. With this, MTAR Technologies’ total order inflow for the Kaiga 5 and 6 reactors during the current month has increased to ₹504 crore, including the earlier contract valued at ₹194 crore. Parvat Srinivas Reddy, Managing Director of MTAR Technologies, said the company expects strong growth in the nuclear power segment, supported by a robust order book and a favourable industry outlook.

MTAR Technologies operates in high-precision engineering segments catering to civil nuclear power, clean energy, space and defence. The company noted that projects in the nuclear segment typically have long execution timelines and offer multi-year revenue visibility.

The Hyderabad-based company has raised its FY26 revenue growth guidance to 30 to 35 percent from 25 percent earlier. For the September quarter, MTAR Technologies reported revenue of ₹135 crore, an operating margin of 12.6 percent, and a profit after tax of ₹4.2 crore.

Reddy said the second half of FY26 is expected to generate nearly double the revenue of the first half. He added that the company aims to maintain operating margins at around 21 percent, with a variation of plus or minus 100 basis points.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Business news
  • Buzzing Stocks
  • Company news
  • Indian Market News
  • Indian market today
  • Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd
  • MTAR Technologies Ltd
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Max Healthcare Approves ₹1,020 Crore Investment for 450-Bed Hospital in Pune

Max Healthcare Approves ₹1,020 Crore Investment for 450-Bed Hospital in Pune

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Dec 2025|01:34 PM
GMR Power Board Approves Preferential Issue to Raise Up to ₹1,200 Crore

GMR Power Board Approves Preferential Issue to Raise Up to ₹1,200 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Dec 2025|01:21 PM
Patel Engineering Signs MoU With Arunachal Pradesh for 144 MW Gongri Hydropower Project

Patel Engineering Signs MoU With Arunachal Pradesh for 144 MW Gongri Hydropower Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Dec 2025|01:17 PM
Ola Electric Founder Bhavish Aggarwal Sells 4.2 Crore Shares

Ola Electric Founder Bhavish Aggarwal Sells 4.2 Crore Shares

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Dec 2025|01:09 PM
Wendt India Infuses €1.1 Million Into German Subsidiary Wendt GmbH

Wendt India Infuses €1.1 Million Into German Subsidiary Wendt GmbH

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Dec 2025|01:03 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.