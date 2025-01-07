Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
246.43
100.67
81.48
yoy growth (%)
144.77
23.55
Raw materials
-80.15
-55.09
-23.6
As % of sales
32.52
54.72
28.97
Employee costs
-53.04
-38.74
-33.74
As % of sales
21.52
38.48
41.41
Other costs
-30.14
-18.91
-12.03
As % of sales (Other Cost)
12.23
18.79
14.77
Operating profit
83.09
-12.08
12.08
OPM
33.71
-12
14.83
Depreciation
-12.55
-4.99
-5.29
Interest expense
-7
-5.35
-6.7
Other income
1.31
0.78
0.81
Profit before tax
64.84
-21.65
0.89
Taxes
-18.76
6.58
-0.71
Tax rate
-28.93
-30.42
-79.8
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
46.08
-15.06
0.18
Exceptional items
0
0
0
Net profit
46.08
-15.06
0.18
yoy growth (%)
-405.92
-8,399.78
NPM
18.7
-14.96
0.22
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.