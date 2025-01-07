iifl-logo-icon 1
MTAR Technologies Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,711
(2.26%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:52 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

246.43

100.67

81.48

yoy growth (%)

144.77

23.55

Raw materials

-80.15

-55.09

-23.6

As % of sales

32.52

54.72

28.97

Employee costs

-53.04

-38.74

-33.74

As % of sales

21.52

38.48

41.41

Other costs

-30.14

-18.91

-12.03

As % of sales (Other Cost)

12.23

18.79

14.77

Operating profit

83.09

-12.08

12.08

OPM

33.71

-12

14.83

Depreciation

-12.55

-4.99

-5.29

Interest expense

-7

-5.35

-6.7

Other income

1.31

0.78

0.81

Profit before tax

64.84

-21.65

0.89

Taxes

-18.76

6.58

-0.71

Tax rate

-28.93

-30.42

-79.8

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

46.08

-15.06

0.18

Exceptional items

0

0

0

Net profit

46.08

-15.06

0.18

yoy growth (%)

-405.92

-8,399.78

NPM

18.7

-14.96

0.22

