MTAR Technologies Ltd Key Ratios

1,717
(1.54%)
Jan 20, 2025|10:09:57 AM

FINANCIALS

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

15.27

Op profit growth

43.31

EBIT growth

42.83

Net profit growth

47.09

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

33.71

27.11

EBIT margin

29.14

23.52

Net profit margin

18.69

14.65

RoCE

18.22

RoNW

3.28

RoA

2.92

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

14.98

11.7

Dividend per share

6

5

Cash EPS

10.89

7.2

Book value per share

154.98

84.11

Valuation ratios

P/E

68.35

P/CEPS

93.98

P/B

6.6

EV/EBIDTA

35.26

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

17.43

0

Tax payout

-28.94

-31.21

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

102.87

Inventory days

131.82

Creditor days

-75.55

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-10.25

-10.57

Net debt / equity

-0.36

0.02

Net debt / op. profit

-2.09

0.1

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-32.52

-33.75

Employee costs

-21.52

-24.14

Other costs

-12.24

-14.97

QUICKLINKS FOR MTAR Technologies Ltd

