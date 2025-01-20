Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
15.27
Op profit growth
43.31
EBIT growth
42.83
Net profit growth
47.09
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
33.71
27.11
EBIT margin
29.14
23.52
Net profit margin
18.69
14.65
RoCE
18.22
RoNW
3.28
RoA
2.92
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
14.98
11.7
Dividend per share
6
5
Cash EPS
10.89
7.2
Book value per share
154.98
84.11
Valuation ratios
P/E
68.35
P/CEPS
93.98
P/B
6.6
EV/EBIDTA
35.26
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
17.43
0
Tax payout
-28.94
-31.21
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
102.87
Inventory days
131.82
Creditor days
-75.55
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-10.25
-10.57
Net debt / equity
-0.36
0.02
Net debt / op. profit
-2.09
0.1
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-32.52
-33.75
Employee costs
-21.52
-24.14
Other costs
-12.24
-14.97
