|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|29 Oct 2024
|22 Oct 2024
|MTAR Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve MTAR Technologies Limited is informing the Exchange of the date of the Board Meeting scheduled to be held on Tuesday 29.10.2024 at 4:00 p.m. (IST) to declare the quarterly results for the quarter ended 30.09.2024. Mtar Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding the outcome of Board meeting held on October 29, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/10/2024) MTAR Technologies Limited is informing the Exchanges for the financial results for the second quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|MTAR Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform the Exchanges that the Board Meeting of the Company will be held on Tuesday 13 August 2024 at 02:00 P.M. at the registered office of the company to consider inter alia the following: 1. Un-audited Financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30 June 2024. 2. Limited Review Report (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter ended 30 June 2024. 3. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. MTAR Technologies Limited is informing the Exchanges regarding the outcome of the Board Meeting held on 13 August 2024 inter alia declaration of Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) along with the Limited Review Reports for the Quarter ended 30.06.2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2024
|22 May 2024
|MTAR Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Statements (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended and financial year ended 31st March 2024. 2. Audit Report (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. 3. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Resignation of Mr. Shubham Sunil Bagadia as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f 31st May 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 under regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|6 Feb 2024
|MTAR Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve *** 1. Unaudited Financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. 2. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. With reference to the subject cited, this is to inform the Exchanges that the Board of Directors of MTAR Technologies Limited at its meeting held on Tuesday, the 13th day of February, 2024 at 02:00 P.M. at registered office of the Company for the quarter ended 31.12.2023 considered and approved the following: 1. Un- Audited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2023. (Attached) 2. Limited Review Report (standalone and consolidated) for the Quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2023. (Attached) The Meeting concluded at 03: 30 p.m. Un Audited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)
