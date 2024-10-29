iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

MTAR Technologies Ltd Board Meeting

1,629.65
(1.35%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:15 PM

MTAR Technologie CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting29 Oct 202422 Oct 2024
MTAR Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve MTAR Technologies Limited is informing the Exchange of the date of the Board Meeting scheduled to be held on Tuesday 29.10.2024 at 4:00 p.m. (IST) to declare the quarterly results for the quarter ended 30.09.2024. Mtar Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding the outcome of Board meeting held on October 29, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/10/2024) MTAR Technologies Limited is informing the Exchanges for the financial results for the second quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.10.2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
MTAR Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform the Exchanges that the Board Meeting of the Company will be held on Tuesday 13 August 2024 at 02:00 P.M. at the registered office of the company to consider inter alia the following: 1. Un-audited Financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30 June 2024. 2. Limited Review Report (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter ended 30 June 2024. 3. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. MTAR Technologies Limited is informing the Exchanges regarding the outcome of the Board Meeting held on 13 August 2024 inter alia declaration of Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) along with the Limited Review Reports for the Quarter ended 30.06.2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202422 May 2024
MTAR Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Statements (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended and financial year ended 31st March 2024. 2. Audit Report (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. 3. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Resignation of Mr. Shubham Sunil Bagadia as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f 31st May 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 under regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/05/2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
MTAR Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve *** 1. Unaudited Financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. 2. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. With reference to the subject cited, this is to inform the Exchanges that the Board of Directors of MTAR Technologies Limited at its meeting held on Tuesday, the 13th day of February, 2024 at 02:00 P.M. at registered office of the Company for the quarter ended 31.12.2023 considered and approved the following: 1. Un- Audited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2023. (Attached) 2. Limited Review Report (standalone and consolidated) for the Quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2023. (Attached) The Meeting concluded at 03: 30 p.m. Un Audited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

MTAR Technologie: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR MTAR Technologies Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.