|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|31 Aug 2024
|31 Aug 2024
|6 Sep 2024
|MTAR Technologies Limited is informing the Exchange of the book closure for the purpose of AGM to be held on 06.09.2024. MTAR Technologies Limited is informing the Exchange for the withdrawal of intimation of Book closure for the forthcoming AGM scheduled on 6th September 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 05/09/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.