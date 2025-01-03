₹13,610.5
(-74.54)(-0.54%)
03 Jan , 2025 | 09:09 PM
Open
₹13,702.54
Prev. Close
₹13,685.05
Market Cap.
₹3,30,66,361.26
Div Yield
1.14
PE
24.85
PB
24.85
₹13,594.04
₹13,707.79
Performance
One Week (%)
1.69
One Month (%)
-0.23
One Year (%)
16.14
YTD (%)
9.94
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd
1,616.75
1,624.95
1,590
5,67,480
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
7,298.35
7,437.55
7,280
1,80,519
Apollo Tyres Ltd
511.95
529.2
510.55
15,29,806
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd
1,199.55
1,237.6
1,197
30,38,886
Adani Power Ltd
520.45
532.25
518.05
29,54,097
Ambuja Cements Ltd
548.7
553.7
546.05
21,42,439
Ashok Leyland Ltd
234.13
236.5
232.35
58,11,886
Asian Paints Ltd
2,335.95
2,348.95
2,322.15
13,54,820
Astral Ltd
1,621.6
1,654.95
1,616
5,79,966
Bajaj Auto Ltd
8,965.7
9,109.95
8,945
3,37,700
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
1,701.1
1,720
1,692
15,63,472
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd
11,607.95
11,996.7
11,525
57,648
Bajaj Finance Ltd
7,407.25
7,500
7,359.25
15,05,827
Balkrishna Industries Ltd
2,818.7
2,915.85
2,800
1,82,645
Bharat Forge Ltd
1,296.15
1,322
1,291
18,16,366
Bharti Airtel Ltd
1,598.85
1,617
1,593.3
36,69,363
Bharti Hexacom Ltd
1,494.7
1,513.8
1,470
2,35,112
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd
230.06
236.77
229.66
1,08,92,514
Biocon Ltd
369.25
377
368
21,42,380
Canara Bank
101.45
103.14
101.16
1,92,66,079
Cipla Ltd
1,511.25
1,539
1,505.1
15,81,699
Cummins India Ltd
3,216.9
3,299
3,200
7,20,211
Dabur India Ltd
524.9
529
514.05
38,13,848
Divis Laboratories Ltd
6,048.3
6,248.9
6,030.15
4,27,221
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
18,397.65
18,584.65
18,270
2,57,981
DLF Ltd
828.05
839.85
824.15
21,24,806
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
4,025.2
4,165.9
3,820
92,83,718
Federal Bank Ltd
205.25
207.23
204.69
54,82,505
Grasim Industries Ltd
2,510
2,553.9
2,501.1
5,95,091
Hero MotoCorp Ltd
4,243.1
4,299.8
4,162.45
12,69,535
Hindalco Industries Ltd
591.15
599.75
590
62,89,671
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd
413.05
417.1
407.7
40,37,155
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd
245.91
254.29
242.25
1,15,83,547
ICICI Bank Ltd
1,265.05
1,288
1,262.25
1,11,93,999
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd
1,838.2
1,843.9
1,803.75
9,00,914
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
872.45
879.8
868.15
27,31,538
Indian Bank
524.35
532.5
523.35
8,27,666
Interglobe Aviation Ltd
4,466.2
4,563.95
4,440
7,01,987
Indian Overseas Bank
53.1
54.4
52.35
1,07,82,942
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd
138.14
139.83
137.13
1,45,53,423
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
60.31
60.95
59.37
2,73,47,628
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd
796.3
804.5
791
8,59,724
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd
230.55
234.29
220.61
3,57,28,341
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
153.7
156.8
152.84
2,03,03,832
ITC Ltd
481.6
491
479.85
3,70,71,367
JSW Energy Ltd
634.4
646.9
631.7
23,40,745
JSW Infrastructure Ltd
330.55
334.45
325.7
18,67,767
JSW Steel Ltd
915.05
924.7
908.5
26,91,485
Jubilant Foodworks Ltd
759.1
774.8
752.6
30,52,195
LIC Housing Finance Ltd
609.45
617.5
607
8,83,002
Life Insurance Corporation of India
908.4
917.9
902.35
8,88,092
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
3,190.55
3,237.05
3,175.7
22,56,902
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd
276.45
281.15
275.45
32,93,798
Bank of Maharashtra
55.13
56.3
54.51
6,31,30,861
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
1,178.35
1,188.35
1,154.9
23,01,591
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd
2,236.9
2,297.85
2,231.15
15,90,519
Max Financial Services Ltd
1,109.8
1,130.35
1,105.15
2,86,374
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
160.08
161.78
159.15
1,42,78,695
Mphasis Ltd
2,869.25
2,909
2,832
5,17,773
MRF Ltd
1,26,362.5
1,29,800
1,25,125.8
8,710
Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd
149.53
152.74
148.69
14,42,725
Muthoot Finance Ltd
2,237.25
2,275
2,228.15
16,61,048
Nestle India Ltd
2,232.7
2,237.95
2,198.05
10,11,390
Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd
12,518.05
12,798.85
12,430.25
1,12,992
Oil India Ltd
481.1
491.25
466
1,20,66,986
Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd
258.89
262.75
247.99
4,97,52,924
Patanjali Foods Ltd
1,864.85
1,875
1,825.7
8,36,900
One 97 Communications Ltd
982.8
1,007.55
977
52,14,010
Persistent Systems Ltd
6,405.95
6,527.85
6,311.7
2,46,176
Petronet LNG Ltd
329.45
334.25
329
61,57,029
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
464.8
474.85
460.3
1,28,54,763
PB Fintech Ltd
2,215.85
2,246.9
2,175
7,30,233
Polycab India Ltd
7,208
7,438
7,169.7
2,09,814
Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd
319.6
326.25
318.05
14,76,619
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd
316.05
318
313.65
76,34,330
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
1,656.25
1,682
1,646.7
3,20,450
REC Ltd
538.05
544.7
519.85
1,45,62,464
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
432.1
439.5
430
25,36,413
Shree Cement Ltd
26,096.25
26,955
26,001
27,471
Solar Industries India Ltd
9,744.2
9,847.75
9,680.2
45,425
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
591.1
607.3
587.55
15,20,698
Sundaram Finance Ltd
4,687.2
4,877.2
4,600
11,16,139
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
1,849.65
1,884
1,844
15,15,574
Tata Chemicals Ltd
1,027.9
1,041.6
1,023.3
5,33,856
Tata Communications Ltd
1,736.55
1,759.65
1,731
1,32,643
Tata Consumer Products Ltd
939.45
941.9
926
18,31,767
Tata Elxsi Ltd
6,647.55
6,759.8
6,607
2,27,201
Tata Motors Ltd
790.4
800.6
761.45
2,47,63,176
Tube Investments of India Ltd
3,609.65
3,693.6
3,595
1,25,026
Titan Company Ltd
3,451.65
3,481.95
3,377.95
16,28,594
UltraTech Cement Ltd
11,786
11,861.65
11,713
2,37,647
Union Bank of India
124.06
126.85
122.24
1,76,09,110
United Spirits Ltd
1,682.45
1,700
1,666.45
6,47,115
Varun Beverages Ltd
652.2
654
640.8
36,14,949
Vedanta Ltd
458.25
465.5
449.1
88,12,785
Wipro Ltd
294.45
303.8
294
1,25,29,279
Tata Power Company Ltd
396.65
402.95
395.45
82,50,296
Tata Steel Ltd
138.36
139.73
137.84
2,33,44,893
Tata Technologies Ltd
896.6
912.5
895
6,25,188
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
4,099.9
4,179.95
4,092.3
17,90,840
Tech Mahindra Ltd
1,689.45
1,729.85
1,681.35
24,47,246
Mankind Pharma Ltd
2,937.55
2,962.7
2,855.15
4,68,247
Marico Ltd
660.95
663.65
647.65
17,51,987
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
11,934.25
12,049.8
11,787.95
7,01,269
GMR Airports Ltd
78.68
79.92
78.26
62,18,397
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
1,116.65
1,122
1,090.35
58,33,297
Godrej Properties Ltd
2,734.1
2,830.6
2,724
5,29,284
Steel Authority of India Ltd
114.17
115.9
113.5
94,53,150
Macrotech Developers Ltd
1,399.55
1,412.15
1,366.6
9,07,689
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
3,659.9
3,719.9
3,651.45
12,89,985
L&T Finance Ltd
143.44
144.22
141.65
48,66,672
LTIMindtree Ltd
5,733.4
5,780
5,700
2,85,415
Lupin Ltd
2,368.85
2,394.75
2,347.35
10,33,952
ABB India Ltd
6,800.15
6,931.9
6,767
1,49,124
Aditya Birla Capital Ltd
184.45
186.39
183.61
24,54,393
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd
280.75
286.5
277.7
25,27,204
ACC Ltd
2,054.95
2,078
2,050.45
1,12,894
Adani Energy Solutions Ltd
821.25
831
810
25,49,547
Adani Enterprises Ltd
2,564.6
2,619
2,556.6
9,32,296
Adani Green Energy Ltd
1,038.25
1,069.9
1,036
21,42,238
Voltas Ltd
1,824.7
1,859.4
1,813.05
10,36,388
Yes Bank Ltd
19.96
20.19
19.6
9,95,24,039
Zomato Ltd
272.85
285
271.5
4,82,13,406
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd
975.8
997.4
971.7
8,48,225
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
2,406.25
2,414.6
2,364.8
12,74,065
Hindustan Zinc Ltd
469.15
472.5
450.85
23,11,709
GAIL (India) Ltd
191.09
193.76
189.74
1,65,84,339
Supreme Industries Ltd
4,615.15
4,817.95
4,576.5
3,40,151
Suzlon Energy Ltd
61.95
63.25
61.8
4,26,11,404
Coal India Ltd
393.65
399.3
389.5
71,18,067
Cochin Shipyard Ltd
1,598.25
1,619.8
1,580
4,10,133
Coforge Ltd
9,669.65
9,745
9,531.05
3,00,187
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd
2,821.25
2,833.5
2,781.15
6,69,796
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
785.8
795.4
783
7,19,778
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd
4,206
4,270.05
4,197
8,52,557
Havells India Ltd
1,700
1,721.2
1,690.3
4,82,126
HCL Technologies Ltd
1,946.65
1,992.1
1,941
28,52,748
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
777.8
792.9
757.4
69,52,814
NHPC Ltd
83.09
84.5
82.51
2,33,93,470
SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd
723.55
728.7
698.05
15,02,025
SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd
1,447.7
1,451
1,424.9
11,07,199
State Bank of India
793.4
809.5
792.15
1,33,35,302
Shriram Finance Ltd
3,048.35
3,098
3,036.15
7,30,363
Siemens Ltd
6,609.7
6,740
6,596.35
2,96,272
SJVN Ltd
109.09
111.79
108.9
73,65,168
SRF Ltd
2,284.9
2,290
2,216.05
5,04,485
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
957.85
962.1
939.3
17,01,683
Jio Financial Services Ltd
307.45
310.9
304.25
2,52,68,056
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd
1,838.65
1,853
1,817.1
42,76,644
KPIT Technologies Ltd
1,449.95
1,493.95
1,444
8,54,926
Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd
1,352.65
1,378.15
1,347.2
15,73,347
Eicher Motors Ltd
5,310.75
5,385.7
5,270.75
8,36,662
Reliance Industries Ltd
1,251.15
1,262.05
1,235.5
1,55,18,289
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd
673.6
677.3
662.85
12,52,465
IDBI Bank Ltd
77.52
78.58
76.75
54,95,857
Vodafone Idea Ltd
8.27
8.4
8.12
46,38,93,706
IDFC First Bank Ltd
65.08
65.84
64.2
2,07,99,194
Indraprastha Gas Ltd
441.35
453.4
423.4
99,60,678
UPL Ltd
529.55
533.25
508.5
28,87,878
Delhivery Ltd
341.8
352.15
341.05
11,81,173
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
736.75
753.7
732.55
11,12,144
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd
1,320.25
1,330.6
1,270.55
45,75,107
NLC India Ltd
243.05
246.17
241.07
9,74,730
NMDC Ltd
67.66
68.59
67.45
1,99,58,548
NTPC Ltd
339.85
344.5
337.05
86,81,975
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd
167.84
169.79
165.32
70,31,554
Oberoi Realty Ltd
2,255.2
2,293.6
2,245
3,13,241
Escorts Kubota Ltd
3,371.9
3,409
3,339
4,29,505
Exide Industries Ltd
424.75
431.6
423.5
17,85,844
Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd
973.35
1,008.2
970.05
4,38,224
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
3,402.85
3,465
3,378.5
1,85,167
Torrent Power Ltd
1,513.45
1,540.25
1,508
2,99,736
Trent Ltd
7,307.7
7,493.05
7,280.1
9,40,061
TVS Motor Company Ltd
2,482.95
2,514
2,467.5
7,66,521
Info Edge (India) Ltd
9,025.5
9,085
8,880
4,02,042
HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd
4,224.65
4,310
4,160.8
4,76,488
HDFC Bank Ltd
1,749.2
1,795.25
1,746.3
1,22,10,130
HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd
623
624.05
615.65
29,56,664
Page Industries Ltd
47,941.2
48,594.95
47,766
18,525
IndusInd Bank Ltd
997.9
1,025.4
990.65
58,95,486
Indus Towers Ltd
344
352.5
342.55
41,28,049
Infosys Ltd
1,938.75
1,952.95
1,922
62,17,298
Adani Total Gas Ltd
727.65
750.8
725
7,98,893
AU Small Finance Bank Ltd
573.55
585
568.3
24,03,117
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd
1,319.45
1,350
1,313.65
9,31,788
Axis Bank Ltd
1,084.9
1,093.5
1,079.8
73,56,952
Alkem Laboratories Ltd
5,502.65
5,610
5,486.05
63,705
Phoenix Mills Ltd
1,574.4
1,622
1,566.5
2,71,530
Pidilite Industries Ltd
2,932.35
2,959.6
2,909.1
5,61,902
P I Industries Ltd
3,668.4
3,734.05
3,626.05
4,51,527
Punjab National Bank
106.4
107.25
105.22
3,46,64,723
Bosch Ltd
34,253.55
34,919.25
34,180
18,369
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd
296.4
299.15
294.35
48,05,616
Britannia Industries Ltd
4,834.1
4,859.45
4,785.75
3,41,769
BSE Ltd
5,339.75
5,561.4
5,313.1
10,58,237
Bandhan Bank Ltd
157.68
161.4
157.32
1,21,17,550
Bank of Baroda
241.64
245.1
240.8
1,13,03,985
Bank of India
104.72
107.15
104.05
1,28,49,494
Bharat Dynamics Ltd
1,143.65
1,170.5
1,128.7
4,06,827
Bharat Electronics Ltd
291.95
297.25
291.5
81,61,958
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
