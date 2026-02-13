iifl-logo

Kwality Walls India Ltd Share Price Live

Kwality Walls India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

-

Open

-

Prev. Close

-

Turnover(Lac.)

-

Day's High

-

Day's Low

-

52 Week's High

-

52 Week's Low

-

Book Value

-

Face Value

-

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

-

P/E

-

EPS

-

Divi. Yield

-

Kwality Walls India Ltd Corporate Action

1 Dec 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

13 Feb, 2026|08:15 PM
Feb-2026
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 61.90%

Foreign: 61.90%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 26.42%

Institutions: 26.42%

Non-Institutions: 11.67%

Custodian: 0.00%

Kwality Walls India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Kwality Walls India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,305.2

53.845,66,263.247,0752.215,614208.33

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

1,282.55

79.142,51,664.31,018.061.035,643.5223.66

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

449.35

57.61,54,105.13261.020.112,135.2955.48

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

5,979.65

60.451,47,094.66688.031.234,681.69135.68

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,194.65

88.291,23,224.23383.062.082,484.0878.75

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Kwality Walls India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Additional Director & CFO

PRASHANT PREMRAJKA

Director

Shalini Sinha

Director

NAVIN JAIN

Director

VINITA MURALEEDHARAN NAIR

Additional Director

Hariharan Mahadevan

Additional Director

Ravindra Pisharody

Additional Director

Shukla Wassan

Deputy Managing Director & Additional Director

Chitrank Goel

Additional Director

Jayaraman Vaidyaraman

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vidhi sanghvi

Registered Office

Unilever House B D SawantMarg,

Chakala International Airport,

Maharashtra - 400099

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Karvy Selenium Tow-B,

31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,

Hyderabad-500032

Tel: 91-40-67162222

Website: www.kfintech.com

Email: einward.ris@karvy.com

Summary

No Record Found

Company FAQs

What is the Kwality Walls India Ltd share price today?

The Kwality Walls India Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Kwality Walls India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kwality Walls India Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 13 Feb ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kwality Walls India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kwality Walls India Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 13 Feb ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kwality Walls India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kwality Walls India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kwality Walls India Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 13 Feb ‘26

What is the CAGR of Kwality Walls India Ltd?

Kwality Walls India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kwality Walls India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kwality Walls India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

Logo

IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

