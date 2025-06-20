iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Nifty India New Age Consumption

Nifty New Consum SHARE PRICE

11,563.3

(180.34)negative-bottom arrow(1.58%)

20 Jun , 2025 | 04:14 PM

Open

11,386.75

Prev. Close

11,382.95

Market Cap.

0

Div Yield

0

PE

0

PB

0

11,375.35

Select price range

11,586.9

Performance

One Week (%)

1.57

One Month (%)

2.8

One Year (%)

-4.84

YTD (%)

11.22

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Nifty New Consum LISTED COMPANIES

Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume

Bata India Ltd

1,199.5

1,209.8

1,196.1

67,016

Blue Star Ltd

1,610

1,620

1,584.1

5,24,993

EIH Ltd

344.55

351.15

340.5

8,35,118

Eicher Motors Ltd

5,525

5,542

5,495

7,76,879

Hero MotoCorp Ltd

4,338.5

4,382.4

4,204.9

11,59,015

Indian Hotels Co Ltd

765.65

768

742.05

43,37,475

Whirlpool of India Ltd

1,350.1

1,359.5

1,307

3,21,039

Trent Ltd

5,897.5

6,030

5,720

1,04,24,185

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd

3,184.4

3,203

3,090.3

83,15,834

Raymond Ltd

587.5

592.8

578

2,52,452

Tata Motors Ltd

676.2

678.8

670.1

1,13,93,470

Voltas Ltd

1,293.9

1,312

1,246.5

15,63,026

Titan Company Ltd

3,519

3,545

3,489

29,41,214

Anant Raj Ltd

511.95

526.95

507.45

29,85,302

Westlife Foodworld Ltd

699

708.95

687.1

17,58,398

Welspun Living Ltd

128.78

130.4

127.71

21,23,121

Tata Communications Ltd

1,654.5

1,663.7

1,630

2,43,281

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

133.08

134.88

127.3

1,47,56,339

Havells India Ltd

1,533.5

1,539.3

1,510.9

10,32,126

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd

12,791

12,890

12,728

6,52,128

Phoenix Mills Ltd

1,616.1

1,623.6

1,558.3

8,41,609

DLF Ltd

854.25

858

837.3

43,88,235

TVS Motor Company Ltd

2,812.1

2,833.7

2,756.1

10,07,979

Page Industries Ltd

44,925

45,285

44,200

35,835

Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd

759.45

763.5

732.5

10,31,916

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

1,716.3

1,744.8

1,675

13,62,456

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd

695.8

697.65

681.6

26,61,018

PVR Inox Ltd

940.65

971.85

936

2,77,846

Sun TV Network Ltd

607.8

614.8

580

13,86,266

Bharti Hexacom Ltd

1,819.2

1,845

1,748.8

4,02,082

Bharti Airtel Ltd

1,936.7

1,949

1,874

1,62,28,526

Godrej Properties Ltd

2,432

2,449.5

2,378.9

12,02,350

Hyundai Motor India Ltd

2,006.2

2,048.1

1,897.5

1,22,51,901

Info Edge (India) Ltd

1,505.1

1,511.4

1,469.3

23,92,646

V-Guard Industries Ltd

376.75

377.75

366.4

1,06,702

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd

755.95

758.75

735.95

1,43,872

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd

4,958.6

4,975.3

4,866.8

4,07,070

Olectra Greentech Ltd

1,147

1,166.1

1,140.2

2,84,761

BLS International Services Ltd

358.45

363.65

353.05

19,54,154

Vodafone Idea Ltd

6.56

6.6

6.32

52,29,45,635

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd

756.6

758.4

743.85

8,61,498

UTI Asset Management Company Ltd

1,255.7

1,265

1,235.3

4,00,198

Devyani International Ltd

166.6

170.03

165.36

18,86,084

Chalet Hotels Ltd

897.55

899.85

877.55

40,022

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd

6,882.5

7,098

6,828

1,59,706

Sobha Ltd

1,488.7

1,557.5

1,478.6

8,73,949

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd

52.26

53.05

51.6

41,93,865

K P R Mill Ltd

1,096.2

1,120

1,061.1

9,99,012

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd

825.55

838.35

815

19,83,453

Bajaj Auto Ltd

8,371

8,403

8,250

5,67,646

Brigade Enterprises Ltd

1,144.6

1,171.4

1,136.2

3,07,984

Interglobe Aviation Ltd

5,390

5,408

5,241.5

12,18,340

Macrotech Developers Ltd

1,483.2

1,497

1,428

33,87,202

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

14,047

14,150

13,862

5,66,174

Oberoi Realty Ltd

1,910.9

1,920

1,882

7,60,759

PG Electroplast Ltd

739.4

751.45

737

9,72,461

Angel One Ltd

2,827.7

2,842.9

2,758

14,45,536

One 97 Communications Ltd

871.2

879.35

859.15

52,22,989

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd

133.77

136.11

132.57

46,47,139

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd

73.66

74.23

72.26

75,62,343

Avenue Supermarts Ltd

4,300.3

4,324.5

4,161.1

10,12,429

PB Fintech Ltd

1,901.3

1,912.7

1,855.3

11,36,167

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd

518.35

522.5

506.6

25,72,731

Amber Enterprises India Ltd

6,519

6,541.5

6,314

2,85,243

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd

344.6

345.4

337.8

14,62,827

360 ONE WAM Ltd

1,137.25

1,149.85

1,104.4

6,59,293

Eternal Ltd

253.33

254.15

249.01

5,02,01,710

Swiggy Ltd

389.5

398.9

371

5,18,35,877

Brainbees Solutions Ltd

339.9

351.95

338.65

25,02,683

Indiamart Intermesh Ltd

2,490.4

2,498.9

2,444.7

1,31,941

Vedant Fashions Ltd

800.7

803.25

792

1,05,257

Sapphire Foods India Ltd

325.2

334.9

314.1

12,84,421

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd

46.08

46.3

45.52

1,50,63,115

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd

197.07

198.57

193.23

1,98,31,617

Vishal Mega Mart Ltd

129.62

132.28

124.35

16,80,64,417

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Top NEWS

Indian indices may have a quite opening on June 20, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

On June 19, the market continued its choppy movement.

20 Jun 2025|08:59 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 20th June 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: United Spirits, Biocon, NATCO Pharma, etc.

20 Jun 2025|06:07 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 19th June 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Jio Financial Service, Hero MotoCorp, Abbott India, etc.

19 Jun 2025|06:28 AM

Share Price

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More
Share Price
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.