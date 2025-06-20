₹11,563.3
(180.34)(1.58%)
20 Jun , 2025 | 04:14 PM
Open
₹11,386.75
Prev. Close
₹11,382.95
Market Cap.
₹0
Div Yield
0
PE
0
PB
0
₹11,375.35
₹11,586.9
Performance
One Week (%)
1.57
One Month (%)
2.8
One Year (%)
-4.84
YTD (%)
11.22
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Bata India Ltd
1,199.5
1,209.8
1,196.1
67,016
Blue Star Ltd
1,610
1,620
1,584.1
5,24,993
EIH Ltd
344.55
351.15
340.5
8,35,118
Eicher Motors Ltd
5,525
5,542
5,495
7,76,879
Hero MotoCorp Ltd
4,338.5
4,382.4
4,204.9
11,59,015
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
765.65
768
742.05
43,37,475
Whirlpool of India Ltd
1,350.1
1,359.5
1,307
3,21,039
Trent Ltd
5,897.5
6,030
5,720
1,04,24,185
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
3,184.4
3,203
3,090.3
83,15,834
Raymond Ltd
587.5
592.8
578
2,52,452
Tata Motors Ltd
676.2
678.8
670.1
1,13,93,470
Voltas Ltd
1,293.9
1,312
1,246.5
15,63,026
Titan Company Ltd
3,519
3,545
3,489
29,41,214
Anant Raj Ltd
511.95
526.95
507.45
29,85,302
Westlife Foodworld Ltd
699
708.95
687.1
17,58,398
Welspun Living Ltd
128.78
130.4
127.71
21,23,121
Tata Communications Ltd
1,654.5
1,663.7
1,630
2,43,281
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
133.08
134.88
127.3
1,47,56,339
Havells India Ltd
1,533.5
1,539.3
1,510.9
10,32,126
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
12,791
12,890
12,728
6,52,128
Phoenix Mills Ltd
1,616.1
1,623.6
1,558.3
8,41,609
DLF Ltd
854.25
858
837.3
43,88,235
TVS Motor Company Ltd
2,812.1
2,833.7
2,756.1
10,07,979
Page Industries Ltd
44,925
45,285
44,200
35,835
Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd
759.45
763.5
732.5
10,31,916
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
1,716.3
1,744.8
1,675
13,62,456
Jubilant Foodworks Ltd
695.8
697.65
681.6
26,61,018
PVR Inox Ltd
940.65
971.85
936
2,77,846
Sun TV Network Ltd
607.8
614.8
580
13,86,266
Bharti Hexacom Ltd
1,819.2
1,845
1,748.8
4,02,082
Bharti Airtel Ltd
1,936.7
1,949
1,874
1,62,28,526
Godrej Properties Ltd
2,432
2,449.5
2,378.9
12,02,350
Hyundai Motor India Ltd
2,006.2
2,048.1
1,897.5
1,22,51,901
Info Edge (India) Ltd
1,505.1
1,511.4
1,469.3
23,92,646
V-Guard Industries Ltd
376.75
377.75
366.4
1,06,702
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd
755.95
758.75
735.95
1,43,872
HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd
4,958.6
4,975.3
4,866.8
4,07,070
Olectra Greentech Ltd
1,147
1,166.1
1,140.2
2,84,761
BLS International Services Ltd
358.45
363.65
353.05
19,54,154
Vodafone Idea Ltd
6.56
6.6
6.32
52,29,45,635
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd
756.6
758.4
743.85
8,61,498
UTI Asset Management Company Ltd
1,255.7
1,265
1,235.3
4,00,198
Devyani International Ltd
166.6
170.03
165.36
18,86,084
Chalet Hotels Ltd
897.55
899.85
877.55
40,022
Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd
6,882.5
7,098
6,828
1,59,706
Sobha Ltd
1,488.7
1,557.5
1,478.6
8,73,949
Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd
52.26
53.05
51.6
41,93,865
K P R Mill Ltd
1,096.2
1,120
1,061.1
9,99,012
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd
825.55
838.35
815
19,83,453
Bajaj Auto Ltd
8,371
8,403
8,250
5,67,646
Brigade Enterprises Ltd
1,144.6
1,171.4
1,136.2
3,07,984
Interglobe Aviation Ltd
5,390
5,408
5,241.5
12,18,340
Macrotech Developers Ltd
1,483.2
1,497
1,428
33,87,202
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
14,047
14,150
13,862
5,66,174
Oberoi Realty Ltd
1,910.9
1,920
1,882
7,60,759
PG Electroplast Ltd
739.4
751.45
737
9,72,461
Angel One Ltd
2,827.7
2,842.9
2,758
14,45,536
One 97 Communications Ltd
871.2
879.35
859.15
52,22,989
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd
133.77
136.11
132.57
46,47,139
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd
73.66
74.23
72.26
75,62,343
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
4,300.3
4,324.5
4,161.1
10,12,429
PB Fintech Ltd
1,901.3
1,912.7
1,855.3
11,36,167
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
518.35
522.5
506.6
25,72,731
Amber Enterprises India Ltd
6,519
6,541.5
6,314
2,85,243
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd
344.6
345.4
337.8
14,62,827
360 ONE WAM Ltd
1,137.25
1,149.85
1,104.4
6,59,293
Eternal Ltd
253.33
254.15
249.01
5,02,01,710
Swiggy Ltd
389.5
398.9
371
5,18,35,877
Brainbees Solutions Ltd
339.9
351.95
338.65
25,02,683
Indiamart Intermesh Ltd
2,490.4
2,498.9
2,444.7
1,31,941
Vedant Fashions Ltd
800.7
803.25
792
1,05,257
Sapphire Foods India Ltd
325.2
334.9
314.1
12,84,421
Ola Electric Mobility Ltd
46.08
46.3
45.52
1,50,63,115
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd
197.07
198.57
193.23
1,98,31,617
Vishal Mega Mart Ltd
129.62
132.28
124.35
16,80,64,417
On June 19, the market continued its choppy movement.
20 Jun 2025|08:59 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: United Spirits, Biocon, NATCO Pharma, etc.
20 Jun 2025|06:07 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Jio Financial Service, Hero MotoCorp, Abbott India, etc.
19 Jun 2025|06:28 AM
