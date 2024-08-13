iifl-logo-icon 1
Brainbees Solutions Ltd Share Price

649
(-0.67%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:31:27 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open650.15
  • Day's High655.05
  • 52 Wk High734
  • Prev. Close653.4
  • Day's Low638.1
  • 52 Wk Low 514.5
  • Turnover (lac)627.9
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value103.22
  • EPS0.02
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)33,695.05
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Brainbees Solutions Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Retail

Open

650.15

Prev. Close

653.4

Turnover(Lac.)

627.9

Day's High

655.05

Day's Low

638.1

52 Week's High

734

52 Week's Low

514.5

Book Value

103.22

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

33,695.05

P/E

0

EPS

0.02

Divi. Yield

0

Brainbees Solutions Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Brainbees Solutions Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

FirstCry Parent Brainbees Solutions Lists at 40% Premium on D-Street

13 Aug 2024|09:55 AM

Brainbees Solutions raised a total of ₹4,194 crore through the IPO, comprising a fresh issue of ₹1,666 crore and an offer-for-sale of 5.4 crore equity shares

Brainbees Solutions Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:00 AM
Sep-2024Aug-2024Apr-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 25.91%

Institutions: 25.90%

Non-Institutions: 66.30%

Custodian: 7.79%

Share Price

Brainbees Solutions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

86.65

49.99

71.45

34.84

Preference Capital

7.04

43.64

7.04

34.48

Reserves

3,650.94

3,463.82

3,456.77

2,374.8

Net Worth

3,744.63

3,557.45

3,535.26

2,444.12

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024

Gross Sales

6,480.86

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

6,480.86

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

94.23

View Annually Results

Brainbees Solutions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Avenue Supermarts Ltd

DMART

4,025.2

91.422,61,806.18710.37014,050.32319.81

Trent Ltd

TRENT

7,307.7

192.432,59,740.47423.440.044,035.56143.38

Brainbees Solutions Ltd

FIRSTCRY

649

033,752.166.90596.35113.31

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd

ABFRL

280.75

030,030.97-195.1303,269.8350.33

Redtape Ltd

REDTAPE

864.2

77.2411,955.1625.680415.7849.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Brainbees Solutions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Sudhir Kumar Sethi

Director

Zhooben Dossabhoy Bhiwandiwala

Director

Ravi Chandra Adusumalli

Managing Director

Supam Satyanarayan Maheshwari

Director

Benedict Jerome Mathias

Director

Munish Ravinder Varma

Director

Amitava Saha

Director

Paul Alexander Davison

Chief Financial Officer

Gautam Sharma

Company Secretary

Samantha Nikitha Rego

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Brainbees Solutions Ltd

Summary

Brainbees Solutions Limited was incorporated on May 17, 2010, as a private limited company under the Companies Act 1956, with the name Brainbees Solutions Private Limited, at Pune pursuant to a certificate of incorporation issued by the RoC. Upon the conversion of the Company to a public limited company, pursuant to a resolution passed by the companies Board on August 31, 2023 and a resolution passed by the companies shareholders at the extra-ordinary general meeting on September 5, 2023, the name of the Company was changed to Brainbees Solutions Limited. A fresh certificate of incorporation dated November 2, 2023 was issued by the RoC consequent to our Companys conversion into a public limited company.The company is Indias largest multi-channel retailing platform for Mothers, Babies and Kids products, in terms of GMV, for the year ending December 2022, according to the RedSeer Report, with a growing presence in select international markets. In India, the company sell Mothers, Babies and Kids products through our online platform, company-owned modern stores, franchisee-owned modern stores and general trade retail distribution.The company haas expanded internationally in select markets, establishing a presence in UAE and KSA in 2019 and 2022 respectively, where the company aims to replicate the companies India playbook.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Brainbees Solutions Ltd share price today?

The Brainbees Solutions Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹649 today.

What is the Market Cap of Brainbees Solutions Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Brainbees Solutions Ltd is ₹33695.05 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Brainbees Solutions Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Brainbees Solutions Ltd is 0 and 5.76 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Brainbees Solutions Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Brainbees Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Brainbees Solutions Ltd is ₹514.5 and ₹734 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Brainbees Solutions Ltd?

Brainbees Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -4.43%, 3 Month at -0.90% and 1 Month at 6.71%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Brainbees Solutions Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Brainbees Solutions Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 25.90 %
Public - 66.30 %

