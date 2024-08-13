Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRetail
Open₹650.15
Prev. Close₹653.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹627.9
Day's High₹655.05
Day's Low₹638.1
52 Week's High₹734
52 Week's Low₹514.5
Book Value₹103.22
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)33,695.05
P/E0
EPS0.02
Divi. Yield0
Brainbees Solutions raised a total of ₹4,194 crore through the IPO, comprising a fresh issue of ₹1,666 crore and an offer-for-sale of 5.4 crore equity sharesRead More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
86.65
49.99
71.45
34.84
Preference Capital
7.04
43.64
7.04
34.48
Reserves
3,650.94
3,463.82
3,456.77
2,374.8
Net Worth
3,744.63
3,557.45
3,535.26
2,444.12
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
6,480.86
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
6,480.86
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
94.23
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
DMART
4,025.2
|91.42
|2,61,806.18
|710.37
|0
|14,050.32
|319.81
Trent Ltd
TRENT
7,307.7
|192.43
|2,59,740.47
|423.44
|0.04
|4,035.56
|143.38
Brainbees Solutions Ltd
FIRSTCRY
649
|0
|33,752.16
|6.9
|0
|596.35
|113.31
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd
ABFRL
280.75
|0
|30,030.97
|-195.13
|0
|3,269.83
|50.33
Redtape Ltd
REDTAPE
864.2
|77.24
|11,955.16
|25.68
|0
|415.78
|49.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Sudhir Kumar Sethi
Director
Zhooben Dossabhoy Bhiwandiwala
Director
Ravi Chandra Adusumalli
Managing Director
Supam Satyanarayan Maheshwari
Director
Benedict Jerome Mathias
Director
Munish Ravinder Varma
Director
Amitava Saha
Director
Paul Alexander Davison
Chief Financial Officer
Gautam Sharma
Company Secretary
Samantha Nikitha Rego
Reports by Brainbees Solutions Ltd
Summary
Brainbees Solutions Limited was incorporated on May 17, 2010, as a private limited company under the Companies Act 1956, with the name Brainbees Solutions Private Limited, at Pune pursuant to a certificate of incorporation issued by the RoC. Upon the conversion of the Company to a public limited company, pursuant to a resolution passed by the companies Board on August 31, 2023 and a resolution passed by the companies shareholders at the extra-ordinary general meeting on September 5, 2023, the name of the Company was changed to Brainbees Solutions Limited. A fresh certificate of incorporation dated November 2, 2023 was issued by the RoC consequent to our Companys conversion into a public limited company.The company is Indias largest multi-channel retailing platform for Mothers, Babies and Kids products, in terms of GMV, for the year ending December 2022, according to the RedSeer Report, with a growing presence in select international markets. In India, the company sell Mothers, Babies and Kids products through our online platform, company-owned modern stores, franchisee-owned modern stores and general trade retail distribution.The company haas expanded internationally in select markets, establishing a presence in UAE and KSA in 2019 and 2022 respectively, where the company aims to replicate the companies India playbook.
The Brainbees Solutions Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹649 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Brainbees Solutions Ltd is ₹33695.05 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Brainbees Solutions Ltd is 0 and 5.76 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Brainbees Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Brainbees Solutions Ltd is ₹514.5 and ₹734 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Brainbees Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -4.43%, 3 Month at -0.90% and 1 Month at 6.71%.
