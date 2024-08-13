Brainbees Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company has inter alia considered and approved the un-audited (standalone & consolidated) financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.08.2024)