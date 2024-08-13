Brainbees Solutions Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
6,480.86
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
6,480.86
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
94.23
Total Income
6,575.08
Total Expenditure
6,410.37
PBIDT
164.72
Interest
115.36
PBDT
49.35
Depreciation
370.87
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
43.81
Deferred Tax
-43.82
Reported Profit After Tax
-321.51
Minority Interest After NP
-47.23
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-274.28
Extra-ordinary Items
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-274.28
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-6.2
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
81.47
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
PBIDTM(%)
2.54
PBDTM(%)
0.76
PATM(%)
-4.96
Brainbees Solutions raised a total of ₹4,194 crore through the IPO, comprising a fresh issue of ₹1,666 crore and an offer-for-sale of 5.4 crore equity sharesRead More
