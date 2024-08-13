iifl-logo-icon 1
Brainbees Solutions Ltd Annually Results

564.85
(-2.77%)
Jan 9, 2025|09:49:59 AM

Financials

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024

Gross Sales

6,480.86

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

6,480.86

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

94.23

Total Income

6,575.08

Total Expenditure

6,410.37

PBIDT

164.72

Interest

115.36

PBDT

49.35

Depreciation

370.87

Minority Interest Before NP

0

Tax

43.81

Deferred Tax

-43.82

Reported Profit After Tax

-321.51

Minority Interest After NP

-47.23

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-274.28

Extra-ordinary Items

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-274.28

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-6.2

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

Dividend (%)

0

Equity

81.47

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

PBIDTM(%)

2.54

PBDTM(%)

0.76

PATM(%)

-4.96

Brainbees Solutions Ltd: Related NEWS

FirstCry Parent Brainbees Solutions Lists at 40% Premium on D-Street

FirstCry Parent Brainbees Solutions Lists at 40% Premium on D-Street

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Aug 2024|09:55 AM

Brainbees Solutions raised a total of ₹4,194 crore through the IPO, comprising a fresh issue of ₹1,666 crore and an offer-for-sale of 5.4 crore equity shares

Read More

