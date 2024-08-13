iifl-logo-icon 1
Brainbees Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

540.9
(-2.49%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:54 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

86.65

49.99

71.45

34.84

Preference Capital

7.04

43.64

7.04

34.48

Reserves

3,650.94

3,463.82

3,456.77

2,374.8

Net Worth

3,744.63

3,557.45

3,535.26

2,444.12

Minority Interest

Debt

451.48

285.46

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

4,196.11

3,842.91

3,535.26

2,444.12

Fixed Assets

953.84

752.14

404.59

404.06

Intangible Assets

Investments

1,472.45

1,010.85

314.96

50.49

Deferred Tax Asset Net

134.91

110.82

126.17

0

Networking Capital

838.61

726.06

523.03

749.24

Inventories

432.14

769.67

431.99

284.54

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

467.59

144.65

128.68

85.87

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

264.73

294.45

403.48

685.8

Sundry Creditors

-260.87

-407.42

-244.17

-188.18

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-64.98

-75.29

-196.95

-118.79

Cash

796.3

1,243.03

2,166.51

1,240.32

Total Assets

4,196.11

3,842.9

3,535.26

2,444.11

Brainbees Solutions Ltd : related Articles

FirstCry Parent Brainbees Solutions Lists at 40% Premium on D-Street

FirstCry Parent Brainbees Solutions Lists at 40% Premium on D-Street

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Aug 2024|09:55 AM

Brainbees Solutions raised a total of ₹4,194 crore through the IPO, comprising a fresh issue of ₹1,666 crore and an offer-for-sale of 5.4 crore equity shares

Read More

