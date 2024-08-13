Brainbees Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
86.65
49.99
71.45
34.84
Preference Capital
7.04
43.64
7.04
34.48
Reserves
3,650.94
3,463.82
3,456.77
2,374.8
Net Worth
3,744.63
3,557.45
3,535.26
2,444.12
Minority Interest
Debt
451.48
285.46
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
4,196.11
3,842.91
3,535.26
2,444.12
Fixed Assets
953.84
752.14
404.59
404.06
Intangible Assets
Investments
1,472.45
1,010.85
314.96
50.49
Deferred Tax Asset Net
134.91
110.82
126.17
0
Networking Capital
838.61
726.06
523.03
749.24
Inventories
432.14
769.67
431.99
284.54
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
467.59
144.65
128.68
85.87
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
264.73
294.45
403.48
685.8
Sundry Creditors
-260.87
-407.42
-244.17
-188.18
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-64.98
-75.29
-196.95
-118.79
Cash
796.3
1,243.03
2,166.51
1,240.32
Total Assets
4,196.11
3,842.9
3,535.26
2,444.11
Brainbees Solutions raised a total of ₹4,194 crore through the IPO, comprising a fresh issue of ₹1,666 crore and an offer-for-sale of 5.4 crore equity sharesRead More
