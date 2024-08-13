iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Brainbees Solutions Ltd Half Yearly Results

608.75
(-0.86%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Mar-2024Sept-2023

Gross Sales

3,556.99

3,567.04

2,913.81

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,556.99

3,567.04

2,913.81

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

57.73

53.54

40.69

Total Income

3,614.72

3,620.58

2,954.5

Total Expenditure

3,464.07

3,475.3

2,935.06

PBIDT

150.65

145.28

19.44

Interest

78.51

41.18

74.18

PBDT

72.14

104.09

-54.74

Depreciation

193.46

198.52

172.36

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

Tax

22.56

29.54

14.27

Deferred Tax

-5.34

-32.29

-11.53

Reported Profit After Tax

-138.54

-91.68

-229.83

Minority Interest After NP

-31.61

-8.34

-38.89

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-106.93

-83.34

-190.94

Extra-ordinary Items

-10.81

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-96.12

-83.34

-190.94

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-2.36

0

-4.31

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

Equity

95.74

81.47

81.47

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

4.23

4.07

0.66

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

PATM(%)

-3.89

-2.57

-7.88

Brainbees Solutions Ltd: Related NEWS

FirstCry Parent Brainbees Solutions Lists at 40% Premium on D-Street

FirstCry Parent Brainbees Solutions Lists at 40% Premium on D-Street

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Aug 2024|09:55 AM

Brainbees Solutions raised a total of ₹4,194 crore through the IPO, comprising a fresh issue of ₹1,666 crore and an offer-for-sale of 5.4 crore equity shares

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Brainbees Solutions Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.