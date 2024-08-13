Brainbees Solutions Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
3,556.99
3,567.04
2,913.81
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,556.99
3,567.04
2,913.81
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
57.73
53.54
40.69
Total Income
3,614.72
3,620.58
2,954.5
Total Expenditure
3,464.07
3,475.3
2,935.06
PBIDT
150.65
145.28
19.44
Interest
78.51
41.18
74.18
PBDT
72.14
104.09
-54.74
Depreciation
193.46
198.52
172.36
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
Tax
22.56
29.54
14.27
Deferred Tax
-5.34
-32.29
-11.53
Reported Profit After Tax
-138.54
-91.68
-229.83
Minority Interest After NP
-31.61
-8.34
-38.89
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-106.93
-83.34
-190.94
Extra-ordinary Items
-10.81
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-96.12
-83.34
-190.94
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-2.36
0
-4.31
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
Equity
95.74
81.47
81.47
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
4.23
4.07
0.66
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
PATM(%)
-3.89
-2.57
-7.88
Brainbees Solutions raised a total of ₹4,194 crore through the IPO, comprising a fresh issue of ₹1,666 crore and an offer-for-sale of 5.4 crore equity shares
