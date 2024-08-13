Brainbees Solutions Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
Gross Sales
4,814
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
4,814
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
76.02
Total Income
4,890.02
Total Expenditure
4,776.63
PBIDT
113.39
Interest
114.88
PBDT
-1.49
Depreciation
268.22
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
31.93
Deferred Tax
-23.39
Reported Profit After Tax
-278.25
Minority Interest After NP
-55.71
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-222.53
Extra-ordinary Items
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-222.53
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
81.47
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
PBIDTM(%)
2.35
PBDTM(%)
-0.03
PATM(%)
-5.78
Brainbees Solutions raised a total of ₹4,194 crore through the IPO, comprising a fresh issue of ₹1,666 crore and an offer-for-sale of 5.4 crore equity sharesRead More
