Brainbees Solutions Ltd Summary

Brainbees Solutions Limited was incorporated on May 17, 2010, as a private limited company under the Companies Act 1956, with the name Brainbees Solutions Private Limited, at Pune pursuant to a certificate of incorporation issued by the RoC. Upon the conversion of the Company to a public limited company, pursuant to a resolution passed by the companies Board on August 31, 2023 and a resolution passed by the companies shareholders at the extra-ordinary general meeting on September 5, 2023, the name of the Company was changed to Brainbees Solutions Limited. A fresh certificate of incorporation dated November 2, 2023 was issued by the RoC consequent to our Companys conversion into a public limited company.The company is Indias largest multi-channel retailing platform for Mothers, Babies and Kids products, in terms of GMV, for the year ending December 2022, according to the RedSeer Report, with a growing presence in select international markets. In India, the company sell Mothers, Babies and Kids products through our online platform, company-owned modern stores, franchisee-owned modern stores and general trade retail distribution.The company haas expanded internationally in select markets, establishing a presence in UAE and KSA in 2019 and 2022 respectively, where the company aims to replicate the companies India playbook.