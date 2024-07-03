SectorRealty
Open₹1,776.2
Prev. Close₹1,786.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹5,304.2
Day's High₹1,780.05
Day's Low₹1,685
52 Week's High₹2,380
52 Week's Low₹960.22
Book Value₹1,751.55
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)11,329.85
P/E26.49
EPS67.36
Divi. Yield0.56
Established in 1925, Raymond's company, which also consists of its engineering and real estate divisions, separated its lifestyle section earlier this year
On Thursday, the corporate board approved the demerger of the real estate business into a wholly-owned subsidiary Raymond Realty Limited.
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
66.53
66.57
66.57
66.57
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,751.6
2,185.92
1,745.75
1,917.37
Net Worth
2,818.13
2,252.49
1,812.32
1,983.94
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
4,260.65
2,176.05
3,186.38
3,276.38
yoy growth (%)
95.79
-31.7
-2.74
8.79
Raw materials
-1,484.01
-1,152.43
-1,271.03
-1,415.31
As % of sales
34.83
52.95
39.88
43.19
Employee costs
-505.66
-375.46
-477.43
-463.85
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
392.02
-430.79
33.26
118.61
Depreciation
-159.71
-229.31
-155.32
-108.59
Tax paid
48.87
154.26
24.42
-20.42
Working capital
-627.68
462.33
256.24
275.61
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
95.79
-31.7
-2.74
8.79
Op profit growth
-393.69
-165.93
7.14
13.58
EBIT growth
-405.19
-184.42
-22.36
22.79
Net profit growth
43.17
-393.19
27.76
-24.73
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,565.22
8,214.72
6,178.51
3,446.47
6,482.37
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,565.22
8,214.72
6,178.51
3,446.47
6,482.37
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1,597.93
137.67
169.45
201.38
285.64
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
828.05
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,399.55
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,734.1
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,255.2
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,656.25
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Gautam Hari Singhania
Non Executive Director
Nawaz Gautam Singhania
Independent Director
Dinesh Kumar Lal
Independent Director
Mukeeta Jhaveri
Independent Director
Ashish Kapadia
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rakesh Darji
Non Executive Director
S L Pokharna
Independent Director
K Narasimha Murthy
Executive Director
Harmohan H. Sahni
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Raymond Ltd
Summary
Raymond Limited, the largest integrated manufacturer of worsted fabric in the world is a leading Indian Lifestyle, Textile and Branded Apparel Company, with interests in engineering such as files, power tools, auto-components, FMCG and realty. The Company has its wide network of operations in local as well foreign market. It sells product through multiple channels including wholesale, franchisee, retail etc.The Company was incorporated as the Raymond Woolen mill on September 10, 1925 in the area around Thane Creek and thereafter transformed from being an Indian textile player to a large diversified group with leadership position in Textiles and Apparel sectors and enjoys a formidable position across industries such as FMCG, Engineering and Prophylactics in national and global markets. The company comprises in three business divisions, such as Textiles, Engineering and Aviation. Textile division of the company has a distribution network of more than 4,000 multi-brand outlets and over 400 exclusive retail shops in the domestic market itself. Suitings are available in India in over 400 towns through 30,000 retailers and an exclusive chain is present in over 150 cities across India and overseas especially the products exports to over 55 countries including USA, Canada, Europe, Japan and the Middle East. The group has three engineering divisions, J.K. Files & Tools, J.K. Talabot Ltd. to cater to national and international markets and a controlling interest in Ring Plus Aqua Ltd e
Read More
The Raymond Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1701.85 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Raymond Ltd is ₹11329.85 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Raymond Ltd is 26.49 and 3.70 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Raymond Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Raymond Ltd is ₹960.22 and ₹2380 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Raymond Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.80%, 3 Years at 68.78%, 1 Year at 73.10%, 6 Month at -0.16%, 3 Month at 4.52% and 1 Month at 10.66%.
