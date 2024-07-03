Summary

Raymond Limited, the largest integrated manufacturer of worsted fabric in the world is a leading Indian Lifestyle, Textile and Branded Apparel Company, with interests in engineering such as files, power tools, auto-components, FMCG and realty. The Company has its wide network of operations in local as well foreign market. It sells product through multiple channels including wholesale, franchisee, retail etc.The Company was incorporated as the Raymond Woolen mill on September 10, 1925 in the area around Thane Creek and thereafter transformed from being an Indian textile player to a large diversified group with leadership position in Textiles and Apparel sectors and enjoys a formidable position across industries such as FMCG, Engineering and Prophylactics in national and global markets. The company comprises in three business divisions, such as Textiles, Engineering and Aviation. Textile division of the company has a distribution network of more than 4,000 multi-brand outlets and over 400 exclusive retail shops in the domestic market itself. Suitings are available in India in over 400 towns through 30,000 retailers and an exclusive chain is present in over 150 cities across India and overseas especially the products exports to over 55 countries including USA, Canada, Europe, Japan and the Middle East. The group has three engineering divisions, J.K. Files & Tools, J.K. Talabot Ltd. to cater to national and international markets and a controlling interest in Ring Plus Aqua Ltd e

