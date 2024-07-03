iifl-logo-icon 1
Raymond Ltd Share Price

1,701.85
(-4.72%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:16 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,776.2
  • Day's High1,780.05
  • 52 Wk High2,380
  • Prev. Close1,786.2
  • Day's Low1,685
  • 52 Wk Low 960.22
  • Turnover (lac)5,304.2
  • P/E26.49
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value1,751.55
  • EPS67.36
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)11,329.85
  • Div. Yield0.56
No Records Found

Raymond Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

1,776.2

Prev. Close

1,786.2

Turnover(Lac.)

5,304.2

Day's High

1,780.05

Day's Low

1,685

52 Week's High

2,380

52 Week's Low

960.22

Book Value

1,751.55

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

11,329.85

P/E

26.49

EPS

67.36

Divi. Yield

0.56

Raymond Ltd Corporate Action

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

18 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

3 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 10

arrow

6 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Jun, 2024

arrow

18 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Raymond Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Raymond to Expand Workforce by 9,000

Raymond to Expand Workforce by 9,000

22 Oct 2024|01:43 PM

Established in 1925, Raymond's company, which also consists of its engineering and real estate divisions, separated its lifestyle section earlier this year

Raymond shares surge ~18% on realty business demerger

Raymond shares surge ~18% on realty business demerger

5 Jul 2024|02:35 PM

On Thursday, the corporate board approved the demerger of the real estate business into a wholly-owned subsidiary Raymond Realty Limited.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Raymond Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:56 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 48.86%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 48.86%

Non-Promoter- 22.97%

Institutions: 22.97%

Non-Institutions: 28.11%

Custodian: 0.03%

Share Price

Raymond Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

66.53

66.57

66.57

66.57

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,751.6

2,185.92

1,745.75

1,917.37

Net Worth

2,818.13

2,252.49

1,812.32

1,983.94

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

4,260.65

2,176.05

3,186.38

3,276.38

yoy growth (%)

95.79

-31.7

-2.74

8.79

Raw materials

-1,484.01

-1,152.43

-1,271.03

-1,415.31

As % of sales

34.83

52.95

39.88

43.19

Employee costs

-505.66

-375.46

-477.43

-463.85

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

392.02

-430.79

33.26

118.61

Depreciation

-159.71

-229.31

-155.32

-108.59

Tax paid

48.87

154.26

24.42

-20.42

Working capital

-627.68

462.33

256.24

275.61

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

95.79

-31.7

-2.74

8.79

Op profit growth

-393.69

-165.93

7.14

13.58

EBIT growth

-405.19

-184.42

-22.36

22.79

Net profit growth

43.17

-393.19

27.76

-24.73

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,565.22

8,214.72

6,178.51

3,446.47

6,482.37

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,565.22

8,214.72

6,178.51

3,446.47

6,482.37

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1,597.93

137.67

169.45

201.38

285.64

Raymond Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

828.05

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,399.55

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,734.1

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,255.2

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,656.25

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Raymond Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Gautam Hari Singhania

Non Executive Director

Nawaz Gautam Singhania

Independent Director

Dinesh Kumar Lal

Independent Director

Mukeeta Jhaveri

Independent Director

Ashish Kapadia

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rakesh Darji

Non Executive Director

S L Pokharna

Independent Director

K Narasimha Murthy

Executive Director

Harmohan H. Sahni

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Raymond Ltd

Summary

Raymond Limited, the largest integrated manufacturer of worsted fabric in the world is a leading Indian Lifestyle, Textile and Branded Apparel Company, with interests in engineering such as files, power tools, auto-components, FMCG and realty. The Company has its wide network of operations in local as well foreign market. It sells product through multiple channels including wholesale, franchisee, retail etc.The Company was incorporated as the Raymond Woolen mill on September 10, 1925 in the area around Thane Creek and thereafter transformed from being an Indian textile player to a large diversified group with leadership position in Textiles and Apparel sectors and enjoys a formidable position across industries such as FMCG, Engineering and Prophylactics in national and global markets. The company comprises in three business divisions, such as Textiles, Engineering and Aviation. Textile division of the company has a distribution network of more than 4,000 multi-brand outlets and over 400 exclusive retail shops in the domestic market itself. Suitings are available in India in over 400 towns through 30,000 retailers and an exclusive chain is present in over 150 cities across India and overseas especially the products exports to over 55 countries including USA, Canada, Europe, Japan and the Middle East. The group has three engineering divisions, J.K. Files & Tools, J.K. Talabot Ltd. to cater to national and international markets and a controlling interest in Ring Plus Aqua Ltd e
Company FAQs

What is the Raymond Ltd share price today?

The Raymond Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1701.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of Raymond Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Raymond Ltd is ₹11329.85 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Raymond Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Raymond Ltd is 26.49 and 3.70 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Raymond Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Raymond Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Raymond Ltd is ₹960.22 and ₹2380 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Raymond Ltd?

Raymond Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.80%, 3 Years at 68.78%, 1 Year at 73.10%, 6 Month at -0.16%, 3 Month at 4.52% and 1 Month at 10.66%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Raymond Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Raymond Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 48.87 %
Institutions - 22.98 %
Public - 28.12 %

