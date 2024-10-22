iifl-logo-icon 1
Raymond Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,701.85
(-4.72%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:16 PM

Raymond FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

392.02

-430.79

33.26

118.61

Depreciation

-159.71

-229.31

-155.32

-108.59

Tax paid

48.87

154.26

24.42

-20.42

Working capital

-627.68

462.33

256.24

275.61

Other operating items

Operating

-346.49

-43.51

158.6

265.2

Capital expenditure

-32.92

344.49

278.63

62.45

Free cash flow

-379.41

300.97

437.23

327.65

Equity raised

4,059.04

3,913.79

2,934.5

2,489.29

Investing

498.01

-54.62

-57.18

-98.95

Financing

876.22

1,848.46

2,566.66

3,139.96

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

5,053.85

6,008.61

5,881.2

5,857.95

Raymond to Expand Workforce by 9,000

Raymond to Expand Workforce by 9,000

22 Oct 2024|01:43 PM

Established in 1925, Raymond's company, which also consists of its engineering and real estate divisions, separated its lifestyle section earlier this year

Raymond shares surge ~18% on realty business demerger

Raymond shares surge ~18% on realty business demerger

5 Jul 2024|02:35 PM

On Thursday, the corporate board approved the demerger of the real estate business into a wholly-owned subsidiary Raymond Realty Limited.

