iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Raymond Ltd Nine Monthly Results

1,696.65
(-3.13%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:22 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

6,411.01

6,064.54

4,220.41

2,080.81

5,203.72

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

6,411.01

6,064.54

4,220.41

2,080.81

5,203.72

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1,180.26

82.16

95.81

159.57

246.44

Total Income

7,591.27

6,146.7

4,316.22

2,240.38

5,450.16

Total Expenditure

5,570.26

5,216.04

3,854.66

2,324

4,681.08

PBIDT

2,021.01

930.66

461.56

-83.62

769.08

Interest

272.28

192.99

170.34

215.23

230.38

PBDT

1,748.73

737.67

291.22

-298.85

538.7

Depreciation

195.38

173.74

180.69

243.46

254.95

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

140.67

1.78

75.33

7.09

28.3

Deferred Tax

-0.6

221.67

35.08

-187.39

-15.42

Reported Profit After Tax

1,413.28

340.48

0.12

-362.01

270.87

Minority Interest After NP

4.74

5.89

3.09

-8.52

6.48

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1,408.54

334.59

-2.97

-353.49

264.39

Extra-ordinary Items

-29.48

-8.53

-0.06

0

-0.13

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1,438.02

343.12

-2.91

-353.49

264.52

EPS (Unit Curr.)

211.62

50.26

-0.45

-53.11

42.91

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

66.55

66.57

66.57

66.57

64.72

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

31.52

15.34

10.93

-4.01

14.77

PBDTM(%)

27.27

12.16

6.9

-14.36

10.35

PATM(%)

22.04

5.61

0

-17.39

5.2

Raymond: Related NEWS

Raymond to Expand Workforce by 9,000

Raymond to Expand Workforce by 9,000

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
22 Oct 2024|01:43 PM

Established in 1925, Raymond's company, which also consists of its engineering and real estate divisions, separated its lifestyle section earlier this year

Read More
Raymond shares surge ~18% on realty business demerger

Raymond shares surge ~18% on realty business demerger

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Jul 2024|02:35 PM

On Thursday, the corporate board approved the demerger of the real estate business into a wholly-owned subsidiary Raymond Realty Limited.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Raymond Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.