Raymond Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,751.5
(2.92%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:22 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

4,260.65

2,176.05

3,186.38

3,276.38

yoy growth (%)

95.79

-31.7

-2.74

8.79

Raw materials

-1,484.01

-1,152.43

-1,271.03

-1,415.31

As % of sales

34.83

52.95

39.88

43.19

Employee costs

-505.66

-375.46

-477.43

-463.85

As % of sales

11.86

17.25

14.98

14.15

Other costs

-1,777.52

-816.17

-1,183.1

-1,159.39

As % of sales (Other Cost)

41.71

37.5

37.13

35.38

Operating profit

493.46

-168.01

254.81

237.82

OPM

11.58

-7.72

7.99

7.25

Depreciation

-159.71

-229.31

-155.32

-108.59

Interest expense

-194.82

-238.5

-194.48

-174.75

Other income

253.1

205.04

128.25

164.13

Profit before tax

392.02

-430.79

33.26

118.61

Taxes

48.87

154.26

24.42

-20.42

Tax rate

12.46

-35.8

73.42

-17.21

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

440.9

-276.52

57.68

98.18

Exceptional items

-836.82

0

36.63

-24.37

Net profit

-395.92

-276.52

94.31

73.81

yoy growth (%)

43.17

-393.19

27.76

-24.73

NPM

-9.29

-12.7

2.95

2.25

Raymond : related Articles

Raymond to Expand Workforce by 9,000

Raymond to Expand Workforce by 9,000

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
22 Oct 2024|01:43 PM

Established in 1925, Raymond's company, which also consists of its engineering and real estate divisions, separated its lifestyle section earlier this year

Read More
Raymond shares surge ~18% on realty business demerger

Raymond shares surge ~18% on realty business demerger

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Jul 2024|02:35 PM

On Thursday, the corporate board approved the demerger of the real estate business into a wholly-owned subsidiary Raymond Realty Limited.

Read More

