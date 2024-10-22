Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
4,260.65
2,176.05
3,186.38
3,276.38
yoy growth (%)
95.79
-31.7
-2.74
8.79
Raw materials
-1,484.01
-1,152.43
-1,271.03
-1,415.31
As % of sales
34.83
52.95
39.88
43.19
Employee costs
-505.66
-375.46
-477.43
-463.85
As % of sales
11.86
17.25
14.98
14.15
Other costs
-1,777.52
-816.17
-1,183.1
-1,159.39
As % of sales (Other Cost)
41.71
37.5
37.13
35.38
Operating profit
493.46
-168.01
254.81
237.82
OPM
11.58
-7.72
7.99
7.25
Depreciation
-159.71
-229.31
-155.32
-108.59
Interest expense
-194.82
-238.5
-194.48
-174.75
Other income
253.1
205.04
128.25
164.13
Profit before tax
392.02
-430.79
33.26
118.61
Taxes
48.87
154.26
24.42
-20.42
Tax rate
12.46
-35.8
73.42
-17.21
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
440.9
-276.52
57.68
98.18
Exceptional items
-836.82
0
36.63
-24.37
Net profit
-395.92
-276.52
94.31
73.81
yoy growth (%)
43.17
-393.19
27.76
-24.73
NPM
-9.29
-12.7
2.95
2.25
Established in 1925, Raymond's company, which also consists of its engineering and real estate divisions, separated its lifestyle section earlier this yearRead More
On Thursday, the corporate board approved the demerger of the real estate business into a wholly-owned subsidiary Raymond Realty Limited.Read More
