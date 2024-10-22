iifl-logo-icon 1
Raymond Ltd Key Ratios

1,599.3
(0.07%)
Jan 20, 2025|11:54:55 AM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

79.27

-46.83

-1.51

11.44

Op profit growth

-1,173.91

-112.83

-10.57

34.79

EBIT growth

-457.9

-165.83

-46.22

34.46

Net profit growth

-187.64

-251.45

16.75

24.77

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

11.5

-1.92

7.95

8.76

EBIT margin

10.37

-5.19

4.19

7.68

Net profit margin

4.21

-8.61

3.02

2.55

RoCE

13.48

-3.67

5.62

11.38

RoNW

2.92

-3.32

2.26

2.23

RoA

1.36

-1.52

1.01

0.94

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

39.82

-45.61

31.17

28.47

Dividend per share

3

0

0

3

Cash EPS

3.08

-91.81

-22.19

-4.64

Book value per share

354.35

315.04

367.11

318.3

Valuation ratios

P/E

12.96

-4.78

4.32

17.17

P/CEPS

167.15

-2.37

-6.06

-105.22

P/B

1.45

0.69

0.36

1.53

EV/EBIDTA

8.75

31.58

6

10.41

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

5.3

-35.35

-139.13

-31.35

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

54.08

112.12

68.1

65.02

Inventory days

107.66

203.07

115.5

97.39

Creditor days

-96.33

-133.9

-89.29

-82.96

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-2.81

0.64

-0.89

-2.17

Net debt / equity

0.85

0.88

0.93

1.19

Net debt / op. profit

2.83

-28.09

4.32

4.05

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-36.26

-47.68

-43.19

-42.63

Employee costs

-14.23

-19.54

-15.36

-14.2

Other costs

-37.99

-34.69

-33.47

-34.4

Raymond to Expand Workforce by 9,000

Raymond to Expand Workforce by 9,000

22 Oct 2024|01:43 PM

Established in 1925, Raymond's company, which also consists of its engineering and real estate divisions, separated its lifestyle section earlier this year

Raymond shares surge ~18% on realty business demerger

Raymond shares surge ~18% on realty business demerger

5 Jul 2024|02:35 PM

On Thursday, the corporate board approved the demerger of the real estate business into a wholly-owned subsidiary Raymond Realty Limited.

