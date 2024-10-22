Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
79.27
-46.83
-1.51
11.44
Op profit growth
-1,173.91
-112.83
-10.57
34.79
EBIT growth
-457.9
-165.83
-46.22
34.46
Net profit growth
-187.64
-251.45
16.75
24.77
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
11.5
-1.92
7.95
8.76
EBIT margin
10.37
-5.19
4.19
7.68
Net profit margin
4.21
-8.61
3.02
2.55
RoCE
13.48
-3.67
5.62
11.38
RoNW
2.92
-3.32
2.26
2.23
RoA
1.36
-1.52
1.01
0.94
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
39.82
-45.61
31.17
28.47
Dividend per share
3
0
0
3
Cash EPS
3.08
-91.81
-22.19
-4.64
Book value per share
354.35
315.04
367.11
318.3
Valuation ratios
P/E
12.96
-4.78
4.32
17.17
P/CEPS
167.15
-2.37
-6.06
-105.22
P/B
1.45
0.69
0.36
1.53
EV/EBIDTA
8.75
31.58
6
10.41
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
5.3
-35.35
-139.13
-31.35
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
54.08
112.12
68.1
65.02
Inventory days
107.66
203.07
115.5
97.39
Creditor days
-96.33
-133.9
-89.29
-82.96
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2.81
0.64
-0.89
-2.17
Net debt / equity
0.85
0.88
0.93
1.19
Net debt / op. profit
2.83
-28.09
4.32
4.05
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-36.26
-47.68
-43.19
-42.63
Employee costs
-14.23
-19.54
-15.36
-14.2
Other costs
-37.99
-34.69
-33.47
-34.4
Established in 1925, Raymond's company, which also consists of its engineering and real estate divisions, separated its lifestyle section earlier this year
On Thursday, the corporate board approved the demerger of the real estate business into a wholly-owned subsidiary Raymond Realty Limited.
