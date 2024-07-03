Raymond Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
1,982.39
1,621.77
943.45
4,318.34
3,896.38
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,982.39
1,621.77
943.45
4,318.34
3,896.38
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
7,426.42
357.24
1,240.69
81.83
55.84
Total Income
9,408.81
1,979.01
2,184.14
4,400.17
3,952.22
Total Expenditure
1,792.3
1,405.14
880.91
3,759.94
3,362.52
PBIDT
7,616.51
573.87
1,303.23
640.23
589.7
Interest
59.52
40.43
16.41
134.73
122.53
PBDT
7,556.99
533.44
1,286.82
505.5
467.17
Depreciation
79.58
43.17
33.12
119.45
115.9
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
50.18
66.33
29.48
-63.44
71.83
Deferred Tax
1.34
8.77
-3.68
156.41
35.56
Reported Profit After Tax
7,425.89
415.17
1,227.9
293.08
243.88
Minority Interest After NP
-0.6
2.47
2.85
3.89
4.13
Net Profit after Minority Interest
7,426.49
412.7
1,225.05
289.19
239.75
Extra-ordinary Items
7,309.84
247.49
1,124.89
-97.57
-6.65
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
116.65
165.21
100.16
386.76
246.4
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1,115.93
62.01
184.08
43.44
36.01
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
66.55
66.55
68.55
66.57
66.57
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
384.2
35.38
138.13
14.82
15.13
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
374.59
25.59
130.14
6.78
6.25
Established in 1925, Raymond's company, which also consists of its engineering and real estate divisions, separated its lifestyle section earlier this yearRead More
On Thursday, the corporate board approved the demerger of the real estate business into a wholly-owned subsidiary Raymond Realty Limited.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.