Raymond Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
66.53
66.57
66.57
66.57
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,751.6
2,185.92
1,745.75
1,917.37
Net Worth
2,818.13
2,252.49
1,812.32
1,983.94
Minority Interest
Debt
3,314.97
2,229.23
1,977.23
1,996.59
Deferred Tax Liability Net
39.66
24.04
14.54
11.62
Total Liabilities
6,172.76
4,505.76
3,804.09
3,992.15
Fixed Assets
1,643.62
1,288.51
1,185.23
1,286.26
Intangible Assets
Investments
1,884.35
1,545.35
1,091.38
593.37
Deferred Tax Asset Net
229.91
210.66
385.18
321.57
Networking Capital
1,968.66
1,200.52
910.03
1,289.34
Inventories
2,011.07
1,950.56
1,543.15
1,296.8
Inventory Days
132.19
217.51
Sundry Debtors
940.25
579.57
720.1
917.3
Debtor Days
61.68
153.86
Other Current Assets
1,523.49
809.73
699.38
785.34
Sundry Creditors
-1,589.29
-1,336.18
-1,378.83
-919.99
Creditor Days
118.12
154.31
Other Current Liabilities
-916.86
-803.16
-673.77
-790.11
Cash
446.22
260.71
232.27
501.61
Total Assets
6,172.76
4,505.75
3,804.09
3,992.15
Established in 1925, Raymond's company, which also consists of its engineering and real estate divisions, separated its lifestyle section earlier this yearRead More
On Thursday, the corporate board approved the demerger of the real estate business into a wholly-owned subsidiary Raymond Realty Limited.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.