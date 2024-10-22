iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Raymond Ltd Balance Sheet

1,557
(-2.75%)
Jan 13, 2025|10:19:56 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Raymond Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

66.53

66.57

66.57

66.57

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,751.6

2,185.92

1,745.75

1,917.37

Net Worth

2,818.13

2,252.49

1,812.32

1,983.94

Minority Interest

Debt

3,314.97

2,229.23

1,977.23

1,996.59

Deferred Tax Liability Net

39.66

24.04

14.54

11.62

Total Liabilities

6,172.76

4,505.76

3,804.09

3,992.15

Fixed Assets

1,643.62

1,288.51

1,185.23

1,286.26

Intangible Assets

Investments

1,884.35

1,545.35

1,091.38

593.37

Deferred Tax Asset Net

229.91

210.66

385.18

321.57

Networking Capital

1,968.66

1,200.52

910.03

1,289.34

Inventories

2,011.07

1,950.56

1,543.15

1,296.8

Inventory Days

132.19

217.51

Sundry Debtors

940.25

579.57

720.1

917.3

Debtor Days

61.68

153.86

Other Current Assets

1,523.49

809.73

699.38

785.34

Sundry Creditors

-1,589.29

-1,336.18

-1,378.83

-919.99

Creditor Days

118.12

154.31

Other Current Liabilities

-916.86

-803.16

-673.77

-790.11

Cash

446.22

260.71

232.27

501.61

Total Assets

6,172.76

4,505.75

3,804.09

3,992.15

Raymond : related Articles

Raymond to Expand Workforce by 9,000

Raymond to Expand Workforce by 9,000

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
22 Oct 2024|01:43 PM

Established in 1925, Raymond's company, which also consists of its engineering and real estate divisions, separated its lifestyle section earlier this year

Read More
Raymond shares surge ~18% on realty business demerger

Raymond shares surge ~18% on realty business demerger

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Jul 2024|02:35 PM

On Thursday, the corporate board approved the demerger of the real estate business into a wholly-owned subsidiary Raymond Realty Limited.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Raymond Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.