Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Please find enclosed intimation under Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/02/2024) Please find enclosed e-voting results and Scrutinizers report for meeting of Equity shareholders and unsecured Creditors of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/02/2024)