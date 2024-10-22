|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|4 Nov 2024
|18 Oct 2024
|RAYMOND LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Aug 2024
|29 Jul 2024
|RAYMOND LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 06, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|4 Jul 2024
|4 Jul 2024
|Raymond Limiteds Scheme of Arrangement involving Demerger. Outcome of Board Meeting - Raymond Limiteds Scheme of Arrangement involving Demerger.
|Board Meeting
|3 May 2024
|23 Apr 2024
|RAYMOND LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and Financial Year ended March 31 2024; and 2. Recommendation of dividend on equity shares of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 03, 2024 Audited Financial Results for the Financial year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 Mar 2024
|22 Mar 2024
|Intimation under Regulation 30 of Listing Regulations.
|Board Meeting
|1 Feb 2024
|17 Jan 2024
|RAYMOND LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/02/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Third Quarter and Nine months ended December 31, 2023 Unaudited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 Please find attached the Unaudited Financial Results Please find attached the intimation under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/02/2024)
Established in 1925, Raymond's company, which also consists of its engineering and real estate divisions, separated its lifestyle section earlier this yearRead More
On Thursday, the corporate board approved the demerger of the real estate business into a wholly-owned subsidiary Raymond Realty Limited.Read More
