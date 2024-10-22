iifl-logo-icon 1
Raymond Ltd Board Meeting

1,598.85
(0.37%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:49:58 PM

Raymond CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting4 Nov 202418 Oct 2024
RAYMOND LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/11/2024)
Board Meeting6 Aug 202429 Jul 2024
RAYMOND LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 06, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/08/2024)
Board Meeting4 Jul 20244 Jul 2024
Raymond Limiteds Scheme of Arrangement involving Demerger. Outcome of Board Meeting - Raymond Limiteds Scheme of Arrangement involving Demerger.
Board Meeting3 May 202423 Apr 2024
RAYMOND LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and Financial Year ended March 31 2024; and 2. Recommendation of dividend on equity shares of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 03, 2024 Audited Financial Results for the Financial year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.05.2024)
Board Meeting22 Mar 202422 Mar 2024
Intimation under Regulation 30 of Listing Regulations.
Board Meeting1 Feb 202417 Jan 2024
RAYMOND LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/02/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Third Quarter and Nine months ended December 31, 2023 Unaudited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 Please find attached the Unaudited Financial Results Please find attached the intimation under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/02/2024)

Raymond: Related News

Raymond to Expand Workforce by 9,000

Raymond to Expand Workforce by 9,000

22 Oct 2024|01:43 PM

Established in 1925, Raymond's company, which also consists of its engineering and real estate divisions, separated its lifestyle section earlier this year

Raymond shares surge ~18% on realty business demerger

Raymond shares surge ~18% on realty business demerger

5 Jul 2024|02:35 PM

On Thursday, the corporate board approved the demerger of the real estate business into a wholly-owned subsidiary Raymond Realty Limited.

