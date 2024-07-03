Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorReadymade Garments/ Apparells
Open₹1,255
Prev. Close₹1,257.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹373.94
Day's High₹1,260.7
Day's Low₹1,228
52 Week's High₹1,512
52 Week's Low₹886.05
Book Value₹71.04
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)29,862.45
P/E76.1
EPS16.53
Divi. Yield0.68
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.29
24.28
24.27
24.79
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,573.16
1,370.77
1,059.86
1,074.57
Net Worth
1,597.45
1,395.05
1,084.13
1,099.36
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,367.53
1,354.93
1,040.84
564.82
915.55
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,367.53
1,354.93
1,040.84
564.82
915.55
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
69.67
40.24
49.93
60.2
32.43
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Page Industries Ltd
PAGEIND
47,941.2
|86.03
|53,427.56
|195.26
|0.77
|1,246.27
|1,335.91
K P R Mill Ltd
KPRMILL
1,023.25
|52.93
|35,008.59
|210.47
|0.49
|1,003.04
|106.85
Vedant Fashions Ltd
MANYAVAR
1,257.45
|76.1
|30,559.63
|66.4
|0.68
|267.54
|62.65
Gokaldas Exports Ltd
GOKEX
1,139.95
|43.64
|8,146.46
|52.63
|0
|632.34
|284.53
Pearl Global Industries Ltd
PGIL
1,518.6
|163.53
|6,961.49
|11.57
|0
|287.06
|121.65
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
RAVI MODI
Whole Time Director
SHILPI MODI
Independent Non Exe. Director
Manish Choksi
Non Executive Director
Sunish Sharma
Independent Non Exe. Director
Tarun Puri
Independent Non Exe. Director
Abanti Mitra
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Navin Pareek
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Vedant Fashions Ltd was originally incorporated as Vedant Fashions Private Limited at Kolkata on 24 May 2002. Pursuant to a takeover agreement dated 01 June 2002, the business of a proprietorship firm by the name of M/s Vedant Creation, which was being carried out by one of the individual Promoters the company namely Ravi Modi, was transferred to the Company as a going concern. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a public limited company, pursuant to the approval accorded by the Shareholders at their extra-ordinary general meeting held on 16 July 2021. Consequently, the name of the Company was changed to Vedant Fashions Limited on 25 August 2021.Vedanta Fashions is countrys largest manufacturer of Indian vending and ethnic wear for men. The company is primarily engaged in manufacturing and trading of readymade garments being mens ethnic wear such as sherwanis, indo-western, kurtas, suits etc. and womens ethnic wear such as lehanga, saree, suit, kurti etc and related accessories.The company markets its products under the brand name of Manyavar, Mohey, Mebaz, Twamev and Manthan. The MANYAVAR brand is a category leader in the branded Indian wedding and celebration wear market with a pan-India presence,The company offer a one-stop destination with a wide-spectrum of product offerings for every celebratory occasion and aim to deliver an aristocratic yet seamless purchase experience to the customers through its aesthetic franchisee-owned exclusive brand stores.The company
The Vedant Fashions Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1229.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vedant Fashions Ltd is ₹29862.45 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Vedant Fashions Ltd is 76.1 and 20.08 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vedant Fashions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vedant Fashions Ltd is ₹886.05 and ₹1512 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Vedant Fashions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 10.44%, 1 Year at -0.23%, 6 Month at 11.68%, 3 Month at -3.37% and 1 Month at -9.23%.
