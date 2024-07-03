Summary

Vedant Fashions Ltd was originally incorporated as Vedant Fashions Private Limited at Kolkata on 24 May 2002. Pursuant to a takeover agreement dated 01 June 2002, the business of a proprietorship firm by the name of M/s Vedant Creation, which was being carried out by one of the individual Promoters the company namely Ravi Modi, was transferred to the Company as a going concern. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a public limited company, pursuant to the approval accorded by the Shareholders at their extra-ordinary general meeting held on 16 July 2021. Consequently, the name of the Company was changed to Vedant Fashions Limited on 25 August 2021.Vedanta Fashions is countrys largest manufacturer of Indian vending and ethnic wear for men. The company is primarily engaged in manufacturing and trading of readymade garments being mens ethnic wear such as sherwanis, indo-western, kurtas, suits etc. and womens ethnic wear such as lehanga, saree, suit, kurti etc and related accessories.The company markets its products under the brand name of Manyavar, Mohey, Mebaz, Twamev and Manthan. The MANYAVAR brand is a category leader in the branded Indian wedding and celebration wear market with a pan-India presence,The company offer a one-stop destination with a wide-spectrum of product offerings for every celebratory occasion and aim to deliver an aristocratic yet seamless purchase experience to the customers through its aesthetic franchisee-owned exclusive brand stores.The company

