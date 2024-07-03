iifl-logo-icon 1
Vedant Fashions Ltd Share Price

1,229.3
(-2.24%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:14:58 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,255
  • Day's High1,260.7
  • 52 Wk High1,512
  • Prev. Close1,257.45
  • Day's Low1,228
  • 52 Wk Low 886.05
  • Turnover (lac)373.94
  • P/E76.1
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value71.04
  • EPS16.53
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)29,862.45
  • Div. Yield0.68
No Records Found

Vedant Fashions Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Readymade Garments/ Apparells

Open

1,255

Prev. Close

1,257.45

Turnover(Lac.)

373.94

Day's High

1,260.7

Day's Low

1,228

52 Week's High

1,512

52 Week's Low

886.05

Book Value

71.04

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

29,862.45

P/E

76.1

EPS

16.53

Divi. Yield

0.68

Vedant Fashions Ltd Corporate Action

29 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

22 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Jul, 2024

arrow

30 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 8.5

Record Date: 23 Aug, 2024

arrow

Vedant Fashions Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Vedant Fashions Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:37 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.96%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.96%

Non-Promoter- 21.09%

Institutions: 21.09%

Non-Institutions: 3.94%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Vedant Fashions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

24.29

24.28

24.27

24.79

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,573.16

1,370.77

1,059.86

1,074.57

Net Worth

1,597.45

1,395.05

1,084.13

1,099.36

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,367.53

1,354.93

1,040.84

564.82

915.55

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,367.53

1,354.93

1,040.84

564.82

915.55

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

69.67

40.24

49.93

60.2

32.43

Vedant Fashions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Page Industries Ltd

PAGEIND

47,941.2

86.0353,427.56195.260.771,246.271,335.91

K P R Mill Ltd

KPRMILL

1,023.25

52.9335,008.59210.470.491,003.04106.85

Vedant Fashions Ltd

MANYAVAR

1,257.45

76.130,559.6366.40.68267.5462.65

Gokaldas Exports Ltd

GOKEX

1,139.95

43.648,146.4652.630632.34284.53

Pearl Global Industries Ltd

PGIL

1,518.6

163.536,961.4911.570287.06121.65

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Vedant Fashions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

RAVI MODI

Whole Time Director

SHILPI MODI

Independent Non Exe. Director

Manish Choksi

Non Executive Director

Sunish Sharma

Independent Non Exe. Director

Tarun Puri

Independent Non Exe. Director

Abanti Mitra

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Navin Pareek

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vedant Fashions Ltd

Summary

Vedant Fashions Ltd was originally incorporated as Vedant Fashions Private Limited at Kolkata on 24 May 2002. Pursuant to a takeover agreement dated 01 June 2002, the business of a proprietorship firm by the name of M/s Vedant Creation, which was being carried out by one of the individual Promoters the company namely Ravi Modi, was transferred to the Company as a going concern. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a public limited company, pursuant to the approval accorded by the Shareholders at their extra-ordinary general meeting held on 16 July 2021. Consequently, the name of the Company was changed to Vedant Fashions Limited on 25 August 2021.Vedanta Fashions is countrys largest manufacturer of Indian vending and ethnic wear for men. The company is primarily engaged in manufacturing and trading of readymade garments being mens ethnic wear such as sherwanis, indo-western, kurtas, suits etc. and womens ethnic wear such as lehanga, saree, suit, kurti etc and related accessories.The company markets its products under the brand name of Manyavar, Mohey, Mebaz, Twamev and Manthan. The MANYAVAR brand is a category leader in the branded Indian wedding and celebration wear market with a pan-India presence,The company offer a one-stop destination with a wide-spectrum of product offerings for every celebratory occasion and aim to deliver an aristocratic yet seamless purchase experience to the customers through its aesthetic franchisee-owned exclusive brand stores.The company
Company FAQs

What is the Vedant Fashions Ltd share price today?

The Vedant Fashions Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1229.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Vedant Fashions Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vedant Fashions Ltd is ₹29862.45 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vedant Fashions Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Vedant Fashions Ltd is 76.1 and 20.08 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vedant Fashions Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vedant Fashions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vedant Fashions Ltd is ₹886.05 and ₹1512 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Vedant Fashions Ltd?

Vedant Fashions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 10.44%, 1 Year at -0.23%, 6 Month at 11.68%, 3 Month at -3.37% and 1 Month at -9.23%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vedant Fashions Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Vedant Fashions Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.96 %
Institutions - 21.10 %
Public - 3.94 %

