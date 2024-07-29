|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Aug 2024
|29 Jul 2024
|AGM 30/08/2024 Results for the quarter 30/06/2024 Cut-off date for the purpose of evoting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.07.2024) Proceedings of 22nd Annual General Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/08/2024) Vedant Fashions Limited has informed the Exchange about the Voting Results and has also submitted the copy of the Scrutinizers Report of the Annual General Meeting held on August 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 02/09/2024)
