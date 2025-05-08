iifl-logo
By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Vedant Fashions Q4 Net Profit Falls 12.6% to ₹101 Crore

8 May 2025 , 12:09 AM

Vedant Fashions Ltd, whose ethnic wear chain Manyavar is familiar to all of us, posted a sluggish first quarter in January–March 2025 with declining profits and flat revenue.

The net profit of the company Vedant Fashions Ltd declined 12.6% to ₹101 crore from ₹116 crore last year during the same quarter.  Revenues were also up barely by 1.2% to ₹367.4 crore from ₹363 crore in Q4 FY24.

Operating margins also narrowed. The EBITDA of the company Vedant Fashions Ltd fell 5.3% to ₹165.7 crore, and the EBITDA margin fell to 45% from 48% last year. Even as the company grappled with the challenges, it has now recommended a final dividend of ₹8 per equity share for FY25. It would be disbursed after the approval of the shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting.

Vedant Fashions mentioned that it will continue to remain focused on driving operations and enhancing the brand while battling increased costs and prudent consumer spending.

In the National Stock Exchange, shares of Vedant Fashions Ltd closed at ₹740 which is a 0.54% gain than the previous close. The stock has witnessed a total of 23% dip in the last one year, and 5,5% dip in the last one month.

Vedant Fashions Limited serves the Indian celebration wear market with a varied range of brands. The company is a one-stop outlet for all celebratory and wedding needs and India’s largest men’s Indian wedding and celebration wear by revenue.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

