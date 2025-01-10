Vedant Fashions Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.29
24.28
24.27
24.79
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,573.16
1,370.77
1,059.86
1,074.57
Net Worth
1,597.45
1,395.05
1,084.13
1,099.36
Minority Interest
Debt
444.42
292.55
262.87
203.66
Deferred Tax Liability Net
155.66
112.91
32.56
78.4
Total Liabilities
2,197.53
1,800.51
1,379.56
1,381.42
Fixed Assets
663.06
519.73
495.19
446.17
Intangible Assets
Investments
957.72
792.67
523.79
552.86
Deferred Tax Asset Net
133.69
93.07
15.52
63.3
Networking Capital
421.47
386.88
341.74
312.15
Inventories
138.38
173.23
141.5
99.6
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
564.78
472.84
394.8
366.38
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
157.07
194.19
190.36
150.69
Sundry Creditors
-88.04
-85.13
-69.77
-48.14
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-350.72
-368.25
-315.15
-256.38
Cash
21.59
8.17
3.33
6.94
Total Assets
2,197.53
1,800.52
1,379.57
1,381.42
