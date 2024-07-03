Vedant Fashions Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
267.95
239.82
363.16
474.46
218.3
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
267.95
239.82
363.16
474.46
218.3
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
19.24
21.46
24.11
15.47
15.11
Total Income
287.19
261.28
387.27
489.92
233.41
Total Expenditure
145.96
127.12
188.07
232.41
125.49
PBIDT
141.23
134.16
199.19
257.51
107.92
Interest
13.72
13.92
13.22
11.18
10.69
PBDT
127.51
120.24
185.98
246.34
97.23
Depreciation
37.29
37.18
38.06
34.43
32.46
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
21.77
18.02
34.9
52.37
15.29
Deferred Tax
1.55
2.55
-2.77
1.83
0.77
Reported Profit After Tax
66.9
62.49
115.79
157.71
48.72
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
66.9
62.49
115.79
157.71
48.72
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
66.9
62.49
115.79
157.71
48.72
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.75
2.57
4.77
6.5
2.01
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
24.29
24.29
24.29
24.28
24.28
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
52.7
55.94
54.84
54.27
49.43
PBDTM(%)
47.58
50.13
51.21
51.92
44.53
PATM(%)
24.96
26.05
31.88
33.23
22.31
