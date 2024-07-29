|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|30 Apr 2024
|23 Aug 2024
|23 Aug 2024
|8.5
|850
|Final
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on 30th April, 2024 Recommendation of a dividend of 8.50/- (Indian Rupees Eight and Fifty Paise only) per fully paid-up equity share of 1/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. Results for the quarter 30/06/2024 Record date for the purpose of payment of dividend (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.07.2024)
