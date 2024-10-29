Board Meeting 29 Oct 2024 22 Oct 2024

Vedant Fashions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve of Un-audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results along with limited review reports of Results for the quarter & half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.10.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jul 2024 22 Jul 2024

Quarterly Results Vedant Fashions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Un-audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results along with limited review reports of the Auditor thereon for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Results for the quarter 30/06/2024 Outcome of Board Meeting Allotment of ESOP (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.07.2024)

Board Meeting 26 Jun 2024 26 Jun 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting dated 26th June, 2024 Allotment of ESOP

Board Meeting 30 Apr 2024 23 Apr 2024

Vedant Fashions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/04/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve (i)the Audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results/Financial Statements of the Company along with Reports of the Auditor for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024. (ii)recommend final dividend, if any, on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 30th April, 2024 Board of Directors recommends final dividend (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.04.2024)

