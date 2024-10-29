iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting29 Oct 202422 Oct 2024
Vedant Fashions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve of Un-audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results along with limited review reports of Results for the quarter & half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.10.2024)
Board Meeting29 Jul 202422 Jul 2024
Quarterly Results Vedant Fashions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Un-audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results along with limited review reports of the Auditor thereon for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Results for the quarter 30/06/2024 Outcome of Board Meeting Allotment of ESOP (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.07.2024)
Board Meeting26 Jun 202426 Jun 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting dated 26th June, 2024 Allotment of ESOP
Board Meeting30 Apr 202423 Apr 2024
Vedant Fashions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/04/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve (i)the Audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results/Financial Statements of the Company along with Reports of the Auditor for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024. (ii)recommend final dividend, if any, on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 30th April, 2024 Board of Directors recommends final dividend (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.04.2024)
Board Meeting25 Jan 202418 Jan 2024
Vedant Fashions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve financial results (standalone & consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 Vedant Fashions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/01/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Update on board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/01/2024) Results for the quarter and nine months 31/12/2023 Outcome Amalgamation Allotment of ESOP Approved grant of options (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.01.2024)

