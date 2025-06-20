₹54,190.15
(857.34)(1.6%)
20 Jun , 2025 | 04:14 PM
Open
₹53,323.15
Prev. Close
₹53,332.8
Market Cap.
₹0
Div Yield
0
PE
0
PB
0
₹53,222.15
₹54,329.75
Performance
One Week (%)
1.2
One Month (%)
4.98
One Year (%)
-8.43
YTD (%)
15.55
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Coromandel International Ltd
2,315.9
2,342.9
2,278
6,01,797
Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd
1,534.3
1,547.8
1,508.5
3,63,837
India Cements Ltd
306.15
321.75
297.05
64,91,590
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
765.65
768
742.05
43,37,475
Trent Ltd
5,897.5
6,030
5,720
1,04,24,185
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
3,184.4
3,203
3,090.3
83,15,834
PCBL Chemical Ltd
390.95
393
384
7,97,183
Siemens Ltd
3,214.2
3,297.4
3,195.1
10,00,560
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd
2,027.6
2,045
1,955
2,61,460
Jubilant Pharmova Ltd
1,107.9
1,172
1,099.6
16,91,510
Voltas Ltd
1,293.9
1,312
1,246.5
15,63,026
Godfrey Phillips India Ltd
8,009
8,200
7,827
1,11,809
Anant Raj Ltd
511.95
526.95
507.45
29,85,302
Radico Khaitan Ltd
2,632.9
2,688.4
2,620.8
4,91,400
National Aluminium Company Ltd
183.99
184.75
180.97
69,79,033
Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd
1,467.9
1,502
1,458.2
12,17,758
Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd
439.5
450.5
436.1
23,04,809
Lupin Ltd
1,948
1,954.7
1,920.6
7,53,312
Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd
2,045.6
2,061.7
2,004
85,307
Natco Pharma Ltd
875.1
880.2
869.85
5,92,885
Oil India Ltd
464.9
472
461.15
35,31,943
United Spirits Ltd
1,458.9
1,467.5
1,448.8
16,52,262
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd
3,256.4
3,269
3,185
25,95,055
Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd
9,395.5
9,448.5
9,298
1,47,147
Poly Medicure Ltd
2,060.4
2,110.9
2,039.1
4,95,137
Tech Mahindra Ltd
1,696.1
1,708.5
1,669.2
34,25,550
Persistent Systems Ltd
6,106.5
6,130
5,895.5
6,62,959
Info Edge (India) Ltd
1,505.1
1,511.4
1,469.3
23,92,646
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd
1,636.7
1,645.5
1,625
11,56,671
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd
755.95
758.75
735.95
1,43,872
Divis Laboratories Ltd
6,592
6,602.5
6,455.5
5,60,932
BSE Ltd
2,688.1
2,698.4
2,571
58,02,506
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
755.25
760
745.3
21,29,046
Firstsource Solutions Ltd
375.65
377.2
368.7
7,38,097
Coforge Ltd
1,832
1,839
1,780
17,70,433
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd
8,085
8,107.5
7,705.5
10,07,130
K E C International Ltd
897.4
899.7
880.4
3,71,359
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd
825.55
838.35
815
19,83,453
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
14,047
14,150
13,862
5,66,174
PB Fintech Ltd
1,901.3
1,912.7
1,855.3
11,36,167
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
518.35
522.5
506.6
25,72,731
Amber Enterprises India Ltd
6,519
6,541.5
6,314
2,85,243
360 ONE WAM Ltd
1,137.25
1,149.85
1,104.4
6,59,293
Eternal Ltd
253.33
254.15
249.01
5,02,01,710
KFin Technologies Ltd
1,272.5
1,290
1,194.8
39,22,780
Hitachi Energy India Ltd
18,684
19,095
18,076
3,12,376
Cohance Lifesciences Ltd
983
999
975.9
10,26,900
Piramal Pharma Ltd
195.1
195.84
191.25
39,19,764
Kaynes Technology India Ltd
5,864.5
5,887.5
5,666
14,60,483
Netweb Technologies India Ltd
1,764.1
1,775
1,716.6
2,14,669
On June 19, the market continued its choppy movement.
20 Jun 2025|08:59 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: United Spirits, Biocon, NATCO Pharma, etc.
20 Jun 2025|06:07 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Jio Financial Service, Hero MotoCorp, Abbott India, etc.
19 Jun 2025|06:28 AM
