Nifty500 Momentum 50

Nifty Momentum50 SHARE PRICE

54,190.15

(857.34)negative-bottom arrow(1.6%)

20 Jun , 2025 | 04:14 PM

Open

53,323.15

Prev. Close

53,332.8

Market Cap.

0

Div Yield

0

PE

0

PB

0

53,222.15

Select price range

54,329.75

Performance

One Week (%)

1.2

One Month (%)

4.98

One Year (%)

-8.43

YTD (%)

15.55

Nifty Momentum50 LISTED COMPANIES

Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume

Coromandel International Ltd

2,315.9

2,342.9

2,278

6,01,797

Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd

1,534.3

1,547.8

1,508.5

3,63,837

India Cements Ltd

306.15

321.75

297.05

64,91,590

Indian Hotels Co Ltd

765.65

768

742.05

43,37,475

Trent Ltd

5,897.5

6,030

5,720

1,04,24,185

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd

3,184.4

3,203

3,090.3

83,15,834

PCBL Chemical Ltd

390.95

393

384

7,97,183

Siemens Ltd

3,214.2

3,297.4

3,195.1

10,00,560

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd

2,027.6

2,045

1,955

2,61,460

Jubilant Pharmova Ltd

1,107.9

1,172

1,099.6

16,91,510

Voltas Ltd

1,293.9

1,312

1,246.5

15,63,026

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd

8,009

8,200

7,827

1,11,809

Anant Raj Ltd

511.95

526.95

507.45

29,85,302

Radico Khaitan Ltd

2,632.9

2,688.4

2,620.8

4,91,400

National Aluminium Company Ltd

183.99

184.75

180.97

69,79,033

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd

1,467.9

1,502

1,458.2

12,17,758

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd

439.5

450.5

436.1

23,04,809

Lupin Ltd

1,948

1,954.7

1,920.6

7,53,312

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd

2,045.6

2,061.7

2,004

85,307

Natco Pharma Ltd

875.1

880.2

869.85

5,92,885

Oil India Ltd

464.9

472

461.15

35,31,943

United Spirits Ltd

1,458.9

1,467.5

1,448.8

16,52,262

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd

3,256.4

3,269

3,185

25,95,055

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd

9,395.5

9,448.5

9,298

1,47,147

Poly Medicure Ltd

2,060.4

2,110.9

2,039.1

4,95,137

Tech Mahindra Ltd

1,696.1

1,708.5

1,669.2

34,25,550

Persistent Systems Ltd

6,106.5

6,130

5,895.5

6,62,959

Info Edge (India) Ltd

1,505.1

1,511.4

1,469.3

23,92,646

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd

1,636.7

1,645.5

1,625

11,56,671

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd

755.95

758.75

735.95

1,43,872

Divis Laboratories Ltd

6,592

6,602.5

6,455.5

5,60,932

BSE Ltd

2,688.1

2,698.4

2,571

58,02,506

Fortis Healthcare Ltd

755.25

760

745.3

21,29,046

Firstsource Solutions Ltd

375.65

377.2

368.7

7,38,097

Coforge Ltd

1,832

1,839

1,780

17,70,433

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd

8,085

8,107.5

7,705.5

10,07,130

K E C International Ltd

897.4

899.7

880.4

3,71,359

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd

825.55

838.35

815

19,83,453

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

14,047

14,150

13,862

5,66,174

PB Fintech Ltd

1,901.3

1,912.7

1,855.3

11,36,167

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd

518.35

522.5

506.6

25,72,731

Amber Enterprises India Ltd

6,519

6,541.5

6,314

2,85,243

360 ONE WAM Ltd

1,137.25

1,149.85

1,104.4

6,59,293

Eternal Ltd

253.33

254.15

249.01

5,02,01,710

KFin Technologies Ltd

1,272.5

1,290

1,194.8

39,22,780

Hitachi Energy India Ltd

18,684

19,095

18,076

3,12,376

Cohance Lifesciences Ltd

983

999

975.9

10,26,900

Piramal Pharma Ltd

195.1

195.84

191.25

39,19,764

Kaynes Technology India Ltd

5,864.5

5,887.5

5,666

14,60,483

Netweb Technologies India Ltd

1,764.1

1,775

1,716.6

2,14,669

Top NEWS

Indian indices may have a quite opening on June 20, 2025

On June 19, the market continued its choppy movement.

20 Jun 2025|08:59 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 20th June 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: United Spirits, Biocon, NATCO Pharma, etc.

20 Jun 2025|06:07 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 19th June 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Jio Financial Service, Hero MotoCorp, Abbott India, etc.

19 Jun 2025|06:28 AM

