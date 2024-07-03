iifl-logo-icon 1
Netweb Technologies India Ltd Share Price

2,791.5
(-1.69%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:54:55 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2,839.4
  • Day's High2,866.8
  • 52 Wk High3,060
  • Prev. Close2,839.4
  • Day's Low2,786
  • 52 Wk Low 1,174
  • Turnover (lac)1,285.65
  • P/E165.23
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value82.3
  • EPS17.18
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)15,734.79
  • Div. Yield0.07
Netweb Technologies India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Hardware

Open

2,839.4

Prev. Close

2,839.4

Turnover(Lac.)

1,285.65

Day's High

2,866.8

Day's Low

2,786

52 Week's High

3,060

52 Week's Low

1,174

Book Value

82.3

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

15,734.79

P/E

165.23

EPS

17.18

Divi. Yield

0.07

Netweb Technologies India Ltd Corporate Action

1 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

Record Date: 09 Aug, 2024

20 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

15 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

20 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Jul, 2024

Netweb Technologies India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Netweb Technologies' equity worth ₹459 Crore change hands

Netweb Technologies’ equity worth ₹459 Crore change hands

2 Aug 2024|11:30 AM

According to sources, the deal's floor price of ₹2,180 per share represents a 3.4% discount from the current market price (CMP).

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd August 2024

2 Aug 2024|08:36 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, ITC, Kalyan Jewellers, etc.

Netweb Technologies India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:13 AM

06 Jan, 2025|11:13 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.38%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.38%

Non-Promoter- 17.72%

Institutions: 17.72%

Non-Institutions: 10.88%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Netweb Technologies India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.27

10.19

5.66

5.66

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

411.48

83.48

38.71

16.16

Net Worth

422.75

93.67

44.37

21.82

Minority Interest

Netweb Technologies India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Netweb Technologies India Ltd

NETWEB

2,839.4

165.2316,000.2825.720.07251.0680.89

Control Print Ltd

CONTROLPR

750.4

20.011,198.2116.81.293.14221.9

AGS Transact Technologies Ltd

AGSTRA

68.52

0880.287.260257.0148

TVS Electronics Ltd

TVSELECT

422.9

0788.63-1.320.24104.5850.47

HCL Infosystems Ltd

HCL-INSYS

15.98

0524.76-8.3900.84-8.6

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Netweb Technologies India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Sanjay Lodha

Whole-time Director

Navin Lodha

Whole-time Director

Vivek Lodha

Whole-time Director

Niraj Lodha

Independent Director

MRUTYUNJAY MAHAPATRA

Independent Director

Jasjeet Singh Bagla

Independent Director

Romi Jatta

Independent Director

Vikas Modi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Lohit Chhabra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Netweb Technologies India Ltd

Summary

Netweb Technologies India Limited was originally incorporated as Netweb Technologies India Private Limited, at New Delhi on September 22, 1999. Thereafter, Company converted into a public limited company and name of the Company was changed to Netweb Technologies India Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation on November 18, 2022 issued by the RoC.The Company is a leading Indian-origin, owned and controlled OEM in the space of High-end Computing Solutions (HCS),blending innovative design with manufacturing expertise. The Companys offerings include High-Performance Computing (Supercomputing / HPC) Systems, Private Cloud and Hyperconverged Infrastructure (HCI), AI Systems and Enterprise Workstations, High-Performance Storage (HPS), Data Centre Servers, Enterprise Grade Network Switches and software and services for HCS offerings. The Company caters to a diverse range of clients, from tech companies and financial institutions to government entities. Apart from these, the Company design, manufacture and deploy HCS comprising proprietary middleware solutions, end user utilities and pre compiled application stack. It has ventured into developing new product lines, viz., Network Switches and 5G ORAN Appliances and introduced 5G cloud on core and edge for an international telecommunication service provider. The Company operate out of manufacturing facility located in Faridabad, Haryana which is equipped with capabilities to design, develop, manufacture and test products, and
Company FAQs

What is the Netweb Technologies India Ltd share price today?

The Netweb Technologies India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2791.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Netweb Technologies India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Netweb Technologies India Ltd is ₹15734.79 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Netweb Technologies India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Netweb Technologies India Ltd is 165.23 and 35.09 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Netweb Technologies India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Netweb Technologies India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Netweb Technologies India Ltd is ₹1174 and ₹3060 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Netweb Technologies India Ltd?

Netweb Technologies India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 137.62%, 6 Month at 8.79%, 3 Month at 18.50% and 1 Month at -2.01%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Netweb Technologies India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Netweb Technologies India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.39 %
Institutions - 17.73 %
Public - 10.88 %

