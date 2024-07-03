Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Hardware
Open₹2,839.4
Prev. Close₹2,839.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,285.65
Day's High₹2,866.8
Day's Low₹2,786
52 Week's High₹3,060
52 Week's Low₹1,174
Book Value₹82.3
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)15,734.79
P/E165.23
EPS17.18
Divi. Yield0.07
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.27
10.19
5.66
5.66
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
411.48
83.48
38.71
16.16
Net Worth
422.75
93.67
44.37
21.82
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Netweb Technologies India Ltd
NETWEB
2,839.4
|165.23
|16,000.28
|25.72
|0.07
|251.06
|80.89
Control Print Ltd
CONTROLPR
750.4
|20.01
|1,198.21
|16.8
|1.2
|93.14
|221.9
AGS Transact Technologies Ltd
AGSTRA
68.52
|0
|880.28
|7.26
|0
|257.01
|48
TVS Electronics Ltd
TVSELECT
422.9
|0
|788.63
|-1.32
|0.24
|104.58
|50.47
HCL Infosystems Ltd
HCL-INSYS
15.98
|0
|524.76
|-8.39
|0
|0.84
|-8.6
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Sanjay Lodha
Whole-time Director
Navin Lodha
Whole-time Director
Vivek Lodha
Whole-time Director
Niraj Lodha
Independent Director
MRUTYUNJAY MAHAPATRA
Independent Director
Jasjeet Singh Bagla
Independent Director
Romi Jatta
Independent Director
Vikas Modi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Lohit Chhabra
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Netweb Technologies India Ltd
Summary
Netweb Technologies India Limited was originally incorporated as Netweb Technologies India Private Limited, at New Delhi on September 22, 1999. Thereafter, Company converted into a public limited company and name of the Company was changed to Netweb Technologies India Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation on November 18, 2022 issued by the RoC.The Company is a leading Indian-origin, owned and controlled OEM in the space of High-end Computing Solutions (HCS),blending innovative design with manufacturing expertise. The Companys offerings include High-Performance Computing (Supercomputing / HPC) Systems, Private Cloud and Hyperconverged Infrastructure (HCI), AI Systems and Enterprise Workstations, High-Performance Storage (HPS), Data Centre Servers, Enterprise Grade Network Switches and software and services for HCS offerings. The Company caters to a diverse range of clients, from tech companies and financial institutions to government entities. Apart from these, the Company design, manufacture and deploy HCS comprising proprietary middleware solutions, end user utilities and pre compiled application stack. It has ventured into developing new product lines, viz., Network Switches and 5G ORAN Appliances and introduced 5G cloud on core and edge for an international telecommunication service provider. The Company operate out of manufacturing facility located in Faridabad, Haryana which is equipped with capabilities to design, develop, manufacture and test products, and
Read More
The Netweb Technologies India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2791.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Netweb Technologies India Ltd is ₹15734.79 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Netweb Technologies India Ltd is 165.23 and 35.09 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Netweb Technologies India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Netweb Technologies India Ltd is ₹1174 and ₹3060 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Netweb Technologies India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 137.62%, 6 Month at 8.79%, 3 Month at 18.50% and 1 Month at -2.01%.
