Summary

Netweb Technologies India Limited was originally incorporated as Netweb Technologies India Private Limited, at New Delhi on September 22, 1999. Thereafter, Company converted into a public limited company and name of the Company was changed to Netweb Technologies India Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation on November 18, 2022 issued by the RoC.The Company is a leading Indian-origin, owned and controlled OEM in the space of High-end Computing Solutions (HCS),blending innovative design with manufacturing expertise. The Companys offerings include High-Performance Computing (Supercomputing / HPC) Systems, Private Cloud and Hyperconverged Infrastructure (HCI), AI Systems and Enterprise Workstations, High-Performance Storage (HPS), Data Centre Servers, Enterprise Grade Network Switches and software and services for HCS offerings. The Company caters to a diverse range of clients, from tech companies and financial institutions to government entities. Apart from these, the Company design, manufacture and deploy HCS comprising proprietary middleware solutions, end user utilities and pre compiled application stack. It has ventured into developing new product lines, viz., Network Switches and 5G ORAN Appliances and introduced 5G cloud on core and edge for an international telecommunication service provider. The Company operate out of manufacturing facility located in Faridabad, Haryana which is equipped with capabilities to design, develop, manufacture and test products, and

