Netweb Technologies India Ltd Dividend

Netweb Technol. CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend1 May 20249 Aug 20249 Aug 20242100Final
Outcome of Board Meeting [Approval of Audited Financials for the FY 2023-24 and Recommendation of Dividend Recommendation of a 100% Dividend i.e., Rs. 2.00/- per Equity Share of Rs. 2/- each, subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting which will be paid to the shareholders within 30 days of declaration of the same at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Record date/ Cut off date for Dividend and Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.07.2024)

Netweb Technol.: Related News

Netweb Technologies' equity worth ₹459 Crore change hands

Netweb Technologies’ equity worth ₹459 Crore change hands

2 Aug 2024|11:30 AM

According to sources, the deal's floor price of ₹2,180 per share represents a 3.4% discount from the current market price (CMP).

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd August 2024

2 Aug 2024|08:36 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, ITC, Kalyan Jewellers, etc.

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

