Outcome of Board Meeting [Approval of Audited Financials for the FY 2023-24 and Recommendation of Dividend Recommendation of a 100% Dividend i.e., Rs. 2.00/- per Equity Share of Rs. 2/- each, subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting which will be paid to the shareholders within 30 days of declaration of the same at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Record date/ Cut off date for Dividend and Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.07.2024)