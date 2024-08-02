|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|1 May 2024
|9 Aug 2024
|9 Aug 2024
|2
|100
|Final
|Outcome of Board Meeting [Approval of Audited Financials for the FY 2023-24 and Recommendation of Dividend Recommendation of a 100% Dividend i.e., Rs. 2.00/- per Equity Share of Rs. 2/- each, subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting which will be paid to the shareholders within 30 days of declaration of the same at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Record date/ Cut off date for Dividend and Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.07.2024)
According to sources, the deal's floor price of ₹2,180 per share represents a 3.4% discount from the current market price (CMP).Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, ITC, Kalyan Jewellers, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.