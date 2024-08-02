Invest wise with Expert advice
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sep-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
71.38%
75.03%
75.03%
75.44%
75.44%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
17.72%
14.55%
17.12%
17.73%
17.78%
Non-Institutions
10.88%
10.4%
7.83%
6.81%
6.76%
Total Non-Promoter
28.61%
24.96%
24.96%
24.55%
24.55%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
