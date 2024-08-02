iifl-logo-icon 1
Netweb Technologies India Ltd Balance Sheet

2,599.25
(-5.91%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:51 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.27

10.19

5.66

5.66

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

411.48

83.48

38.71

16.16

Net Worth

422.75

93.67

44.37

21.82

Minority Interest

Debt

9.58

35.6

34.49

30.54

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.04

0.05

0.04

0.05

Total Liabilities

432.37

129.32

78.9

52.41

Fixed Assets

44.74

25.15

10.89

6.59

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.96

0.72

1.13

1.37

Networking Capital

165.06

89.83

59.35

37.29

Inventories

114.66

54.07

38.32

29.22

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

183.83

151.53

77.81

55.75

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

46.71

20.91

12.97

10.16

Sundry Creditors

-131.81

-103.92

-53.79

-42.59

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-48.33

-32.76

-15.96

-15.25

Cash

221.61

13.61

7.54

7.16

Total Assets

432.37

129.31

78.91

52.41

Netweb Technol. : related Articles

Netweb Technologies’ equity worth ₹459 Crore change hands

Netweb Technologies’ equity worth ₹459 Crore change hands

2 Aug 2024|11:30 AM

According to sources, the deal's floor price of ₹2,180 per share represents a 3.4% discount from the current market price (CMP).

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd August 2024

2 Aug 2024|08:36 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, ITC, Kalyan Jewellers, etc.

