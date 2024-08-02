Netweb Technologies India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.27
10.19
5.66
5.66
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
411.48
83.48
38.71
16.16
Net Worth
422.75
93.67
44.37
21.82
Minority Interest
Debt
9.58
35.6
34.49
30.54
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.04
0.05
0.04
0.05
Total Liabilities
432.37
129.32
78.9
52.41
Fixed Assets
44.74
25.15
10.89
6.59
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.96
0.72
1.13
1.37
Networking Capital
165.06
89.83
59.35
37.29
Inventories
114.66
54.07
38.32
29.22
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
183.83
151.53
77.81
55.75
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
46.71
20.91
12.97
10.16
Sundry Creditors
-131.81
-103.92
-53.79
-42.59
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-48.33
-32.76
-15.96
-15.25
Cash
221.61
13.61
7.54
7.16
Total Assets
432.37
129.31
78.91
52.41
