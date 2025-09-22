Netweb Technologies Secures ₹450 Crore Order for Tyrone AI GPU Systems

Netweb Technologies on Friday announced it has secured a purchase order worth about ₹450 crore for the supply of its Tyrone AI GPU-accelerated systems.
The order has been placed by one of the largest Indian-headquartered global providers of technology distribution and integrated supply chain solutions, the company said in a regulatory filing.
The contract involves the deployment of AI infrastructure facilities powered by Tyrone GPU systems, with the project execution slated to continue until the end of FY26. The stated order value excludes applicable taxes.
Netweb noted that the deal underscores its growing presence in the artificial intelligence and high-performance computing (HPC) market, where demand for advanced GPU platforms is accelerating across industries.
This latest contract follows a ₹1,734 crore order announced earlier this month for the supply of servers based on Nvidia’s Blackwell architecture. That project is expected to be executed in the first half of FY27, supporting large-scale AI and HPC workloads.
Together, the two orders position Netweb Technologies as a key player in India’s AI infrastructure build-out, strengthening its foothold in a rapidly expanding technology segment.
