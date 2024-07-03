Netweb Technologies India Ltd Summary

Netweb Technologies India Limited was originally incorporated as Netweb Technologies India Private Limited, at New Delhi on September 22, 1999. Thereafter, Company converted into a public limited company and name of the Company was changed to Netweb Technologies India Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation on November 18, 2022 issued by the RoC.The Company is a leading Indian-origin, owned and controlled OEM in the space of High-end Computing Solutions (HCS),blending innovative design with manufacturing expertise. The Companys offerings include High-Performance Computing (Supercomputing / HPC) Systems, Private Cloud and Hyperconverged Infrastructure (HCI), AI Systems and Enterprise Workstations, High-Performance Storage (HPS), Data Centre Servers, Enterprise Grade Network Switches and software and services for HCS offerings. The Company caters to a diverse range of clients, from tech companies and financial institutions to government entities. Apart from these, the Company design, manufacture and deploy HCS comprising proprietary middleware solutions, end user utilities and pre compiled application stack. It has ventured into developing new product lines, viz., Network Switches and 5G ORAN Appliances and introduced 5G cloud on core and edge for an international telecommunication service provider. The Company operate out of manufacturing facility located in Faridabad, Haryana which is equipped with capabilities to design, develop, manufacture and test products, and cater to software and service portfolio. Their products and solutions portfolio find applications across diverse Application Industries such as information technology, information technology enabled services, entertainment and media, banking and financial services and insurance, national data centres and defence systems. The private cloud and HCI offering, which is built and sold under Tyrone Skylus brand, offers hyper-converged capabilities i.e., combining compute, storage, and network, to provide a bespoke hardware and curated software stack. The private cloud and HCI offerings comprise (i) private cloud; (ii) hybrid cloud; (iii) cloud tools; (iv) HCI; and (v) cloud native storage. Until February 28, 2023, the Company has undertaken installations of over 50 private cloud and HCI. It has also undertaken installations of over 4,000 accelerator / GPU based AI systems and enterprise workstations such as IIT Jammu, IIT Kanpur, IIIT Naya Raipur, JNU, HL Mando, Hemvati University, and Airamatrix. The Company has designed and built an extensive range of over 200 dual processor server models under brand Tyrone Camarero. These servers are designed with the intent of providing operational flexibility, and has built servers to cater to disparate customer needs from entry level servers to high-end mission-critical servers. The motherboard in dual processor servers comprise 2 CPU sockets instead of 1 and consider systems design and architecture, which continues to be one of the key distinguishing features of servers.In 2022, Company launched Kubyts, a container platform that enables rapid deployment of AI and HPC in 2022. It deployed 5G Cloud for a large international telecom service provider.The Company made an Initial Offer of 12,621,000 equity shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs 631 Crore, consisting a fresh issue of 4,121,000 equity shares aggregating to Rs 206 Crore and 8,500,000 equity shares aggregating to Rs 425 Crore through offer for sale in July, 2023.The Company commissioned high-end computing server, storage and switch manufacturing facility on May 10, 2024. It encompasses the entire spectrum from designing PCBs to Surface Mounting on PCBs and finally the production of complete systems. In 2024, it also launched Intel Sapphire Rapids and AMD Genoa based Make-in-India High-end Computing Servers.