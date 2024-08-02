|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|15 Nov 2024
|15 Nov 2024
|Appointment of CFO
|Board Meeting
|19 Oct 2024
|11 Oct 2024
|Netweb Technologies India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve quarterly and half yearly unaudited financials results Quarterly and Half yearly financial results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 Jul 2024
|22 Jul 2024
|Quarterly Results
|Board Meeting
|20 Jul 2024
|12 Jul 2024
|Netweb Technologies India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approve quarterly financials fix record date of dividend and to fix date of AGM Outcome of the Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|1 May 2024
|23 Apr 2024
|Netweb Technologies India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results/Dividend/other business Outcome of Board Meeting [Approval of Audited Financials for the FY 2023-24 and Recommendation of Dividend (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 Jan 2024
|17 Jan 2024
|Netweb Technologies India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to approve unaudited standalone financial results Quarterly Results (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.01.2024)
