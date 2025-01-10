To the Members of Netweb Technologies India Limited (Formerly known as Netweb Technologies India Private Limited)

Report on the Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the Ind AS financial statements ofNetweb Technologies India Limited (formerly known as Netweb Technologies India Private Limited) ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), Statement of Changes in Equity, Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the Ind AS financial statements, including material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "Ind AS financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit (including other comprehensive loss), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Ind AS financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") read together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Ind AS financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidencewehaveobtainedissufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Ind AS Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters:

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report:

Sr No Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1 The Companys contracts with customers include contracts with multiple products and services. Revenue from contracts with customers is recognised when control of the goods or services are transferred to the customer at an amount that reflects the consideration to which the Company expects to be entitled in exchange for those goods or services. Our audit procedures included, among others, inquiries with management regarding significant new relevant changes in existing contracts. The Company has generally concluded that it is the principal in its revenue arrangements because it typically controls the goods or services before transferring them to the customer. The procedures also included reading significant contracts to understand the terms and conditions and their impact on revenue recognition. Revenue from the sale of goods is recognised at the point in time when control of the assets is transferred to the customer, generally on delivery of the goods. The Company considers whether there are other promises in the contract that are separate performance obligations to which a portion of the transaction price needs to be allocated. In determining the transaction price for the sale of goods, the Company considers the effects of variable consideration, the existence of cash consideration, and consideration payable to the customer (if any). On a sample basis, we reconciled revenue to the supporting documentation, such as sales orders, invoices and other relevant documents. Revenue from sale of services is recognised over a period of time because the customer simultaneously receives and consumes the benefits provided by the Company and accounted revenue as and when services are rendered and there are no unfulfilled obligation. A specific emphasis was set on verifying that revenue transactions at the end of the financial year and at the beginning of the new financial year have been recognised in the proper accounting period by comparing revenues close to the balance sheet date with the respective contractual terms. Our procedures also involved testing the performance obligations in the contract and the variable consideration, significant financing components, non- if any. We also test-checked instances for transfer of control to the customer with the necessary documentation.

Information other than the Ind AS financial statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Management and Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report, but does not include the Ind AS financial statements and our auditors reports thereon. The Companys annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the annual report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take necessary actions, as applicable under the relevant laws and regulations.

Managements and Board of Director

Responsibilities for Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134 (5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Ind AS financial statements, management and Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Ind AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtainauditevidencethatissufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system with reference to the Ind AS statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management and Board of Directors.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of Management and Board of Director use of the going concern basis of andcompletenessof accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Ind AS financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Ind AS financialstatements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Ind AS financial be influenced. We consider qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Ind AS financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant any significant deficiencies in during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial current year and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books, except for the matters stated in below paragraph (i) (vi) below on reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended) ("the rules").

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting statements may materiality Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of and the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 audit findings, including from being appointed as a director in terms of control thatwe identify section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith, reference is made to our remarks in paragraph (i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Rules.

g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to the Ind AS financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness statements of the of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as of such amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at March 31, 2024 on its financial position in its Ind AS financial statements Refer Note no. 42 to the Ind AS financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including long term derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries

b. The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries")or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries

c. Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. a) The final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

b) The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated from April 5, 2023 onwards for all relevant transactions recorded in the software, as described in note 54 to the financial statements. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with in respect of this software.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, thus reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For S S Kothari Mehta & Co. LLP Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 000756N / N500441 Jalaj Soni Partner Date: May 1, 2024 Membership No. 528799 Place: Faridabad UDIN: 24528799BKDIBZ5210

Annexure A

to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Ind AS Financial Statements of Netweb Technologies India Limited (formerly known as Netweb Technologies India Private Limited)

The Annexure as referred in paragraph (1) ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our Independent Auditors Report to the members of Netweb Technologies India Limited (formerly known as Netweb Technologies India Private Limited) on the Ind AS financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024, we report that:

i. (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets. The Company has also maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a regular program of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment and right-of-use assets which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. In accordance with this program, all major items of Property, Plant and Equipment were physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification as compared to the books of accounts.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of examination of title deeds, we report that the title deeds of the immovable properties are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets during the year ended March 31, 2024.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) The physical verification of the inventory (other than material in transit) has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management during the year. As far as we could ascertain and according to information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed between the physical stock and the book records.

(b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of rupees fivecrores in aggregate from banks and/or financial institutions during the year on the basis of security of current assets of the Company. As disclosed in note 20 (4) to the Ind AS financial statements, the quarterly return/ statement filed by company with the banks are in agreement with the books of account of the Company of the respective quarters.

iii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not provided any loan, any guarantee or security or granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties during the year and hence, reporting under clause 3 (iii) (b), (c), (d) (e) & (f) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has made investments in one company in previous years. The Company has not made any investments in or granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to firms and limited liability partnership. The terms and conditions under which such investments were made are not prejudicial to the Companys interest, based on the information and explanations provided by the Company.

iv. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not provided loan, made investment provided any guarantee or security as specified under Section 185 and 186 of the Act

v. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public or deemed deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed there under. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (v) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

vi. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules prescribed by the Central Government of India for the maintenance of cost records under sub-section 1 of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed records and accounts have been made and maintained. However, we have not carried out a detailed examination of such records with a view to determining whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of the records of the Company, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Sales Tax, Income Tax, Service Tax, Customs Duty, Excise Duty, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues with the appropriate authorities, to the extent applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of the records of the Company there are no undisputed aforesaid statutory dues payable as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(c) According to the records and information and explanations given to us, there are no dues in respect of statutory dues referred to in vii (a) above which have not been deposited on account of any dispute except as given below:

Name of Statute Nature of Dues Period (F.Y.) to which the amount relates Amount Demanded (Excluding interest) Rs. ( in million) Amount paid (Rs. in million) Forum where dispute is pending The Central Sales Tax Act, 1944 and State VAT Act Central Sales tax 2008-09 to 2011- 12 0.51 - High Court, Himanchal Pradesh

viii. The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction as income, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 during the year.

ix. (a) In our opinion, on the basis of audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings or in the payment of interest to any lender during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial or other lenders.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on examination of the books of the Company, the term loans have been applied for the purpose for which they were obtained.

(d) On overall examination of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short term basis have, prima facie, not been utilised during the year for long term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiary.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary hence, the requirement to report on clause (ix)(f) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

x. (a) In our opinion and according to information and explanations given by the management and audit procedures performed by us, monies raised by the Company by way of initial public offer were applied for the purpose for which they were raised, though idle/surplus funds which were not required for immediate utilisation have been invested in fixed deposits with various banks. The amount of unutilized proceeds as at March 31, 2024 amounted to Rs. 1000.56 million.

(b) During the year, the Company has made preferential and private allotment of equity shares. institution According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, these allotments of equity share capital has been made after complying with the requirements of Section 42 and Section 62 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the funds raised have been used for the purposes for which the funds were raised. Further, no convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) have been issued during the year.

xi. (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, we have neither come across any instance of fraud by the Company or on the Company being noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of such case by the management.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, the requirement to report on clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Ind AS financial statements as required under Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS) 24, Related Party Disclosures specified under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013.

xiv. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The internal audit reports of the Company issued during the year and till the date of this report, for the period under audit have been considered by us, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with its directors.

xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934). Accordingly, the requirement to report under clause 3(xvi) (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) There is no Core Investment Company as a part of the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016), hence, the requirement to report under clause 3(xvi) (d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not incurred cash losses either in the current financial year or in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in Note 46 to the Ind AS financial statements, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Ind AS financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, in respect of other than ongoing projects, there are no unspent amounts that are required to be transferred to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act, 2013 in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

(b) According to the information and explanation provided to us, the Company has not undertaken any ongoing project during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

For S S Kothari Mehta & Co. LLP Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 000756N / N500441 Jalaj Soni Partner Date: May 1, 2024 Membership No. 528799 Place: Faridabad UDIN: 24528799BKDIBZ5210

Annexure B

to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Ind AS Financial Statements of Netweb Technologies India Limited (formerly known as Netweb Technologies India Private Limited)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") as referred to in paragraph 2(f) of ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to the financial statement of Netweb Technologies India Limited (formerly known as Netweb Technologies India Private Limited) ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date. sufficient and appropriate to

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements of the Company.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control for ensuring the orderly with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial

Controls with reference to financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.