Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd Share Price

1,541.35
(-0.73%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:44:56 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,549.75
  • Day's High1,564.9
  • 52 Wk High2,154.95
  • Prev. Close1,552.75
  • Day's Low1,521.85
  • 52 Wk Low 989.05
  • Turnover (lac)1,378.86
  • P/E464.33
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value69.89
  • EPS3.34
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)28,943.08
  • Div. Yield0.04
No Records Found

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

1,549.75

Prev. Close

1,552.75

Turnover(Lac.)

1,378.86

Day's High

1,564.9

Day's Low

1,521.85

52 Week's High

2,154.95

52 Week's Low

989.05

Book Value

69.89

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

28,943.08

P/E

464.33

EPS

3.34

Divi. Yield

0.04

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd Corporate Action

9 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

10 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.55

10 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

10 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 May, 2024

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:01 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.27%

Foreign: 0.27%

Indian: 47.04%

Non-Promoter- 39.75%

Institutions: 39.75%

Non-Institutions: 12.92%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

18.78

18.78

18.77

18.77

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,268.72

1,217.61

1,168.41

1,121.98

Net Worth

1,287.5

1,236.39

1,187.18

1,140.75

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0

3,940.97

3,827.77

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

2.95

8.57

Raw materials

0

0

-2,431.47

-2,424.44

As % of sales

0

0

61.69

63.33

Employee costs

0

0

-357.91

-322.01

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0

0

138.8

121.14

Depreciation

0

0

-110.6

-97.01

Tax paid

0

0

-193.89

-34.29

Working capital

24.98

-899.19

681.5

80.72

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

2.95

8.57

Op profit growth

0

-100

9.63

5.91

EBIT growth

0

-100

5.57

-1.88

Net profit growth

0

-100

503.91

28.47

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

25,803.52

18,145.87

14,643.55

13,900.15

13,134.7

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

25,803.52

18,145.87

14,643.55

13,900.15

13,134.7

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

295.32

230.16

91.43

61.01

2.3

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

E Krithika

Chairman & Non Executive Dir.

M M Murugappan

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Sridharan Rangarajan

Independent Director

B Ramaratnam

Independent Director

Vasudha Sundararaman

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Vellayan Subbiah

Independent Director

K Balasubramanian

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd

Summary

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Limited (Formerly TI Financial Holdings Limited) incorporated in 1949, is a part of the Murugappa Group, one of the most diversified business conglomerates of India. The Company offers a diverse range of financial products and risk management services to individual and corporate customers through its group companies. The Company started their business in year 1955 for manufacturing tubes. In the year 1959, Tube Products of India Ltd merged with the company and the name was changed to Tube Investments of India Ltd.In the year 1960, the company started TI Diamond Chain in collaboration with Diamond Chain Co, USA as a backward integration to the company. In the year 1962, they started Cold Rolling Mills for the production of CR Strips at Avadi in Tamil Nadu. In the year 1982, they forayed into metal forming for the automobile industry through a new factory at Avadi. In the year 1998, the company set up a new facility at Bawal in Haryana for producing car doorframes for Maruti 800. Also, they set a facility for producing doorframes for Hyundai Santro at Nemilicherry. In the year 1999, the company acquired Tube Plant at Mohali. In the year 2001, the company set a cycle manufacturing plant at Nashik in Maharashtra. During the year 2002-03, the company made investment of Rs 76.30 crore towards the equity capital of Cholamandalam General Insurance Company Ltd. Consequently, Cholamandalam General Insurance Company Ltd became a subsidiary of the company
Company FAQs

What is the Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd share price today?

The Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1541.35 today.

What is the Market Cap of Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd is ₹28943.08 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd is 464.33 and 22.37 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd is ₹989.05 and ₹2154.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd?

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.72%, 3 Years at 33.78%, 1 Year at 53.34%, 6 Month at 5.83%, 3 Month at -24.47% and 1 Month at 0.12%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 47.32 %
Institutions - 39.75 %
Public - 12.93 %

