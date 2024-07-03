Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹1,549.75
Prev. Close₹1,552.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,378.86
Day's High₹1,564.9
Day's Low₹1,521.85
52 Week's High₹2,154.95
52 Week's Low₹989.05
Book Value₹69.89
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)28,943.08
P/E464.33
EPS3.34
Divi. Yield0.04
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.78
18.78
18.77
18.77
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,268.72
1,217.61
1,168.41
1,121.98
Net Worth
1,287.5
1,236.39
1,187.18
1,140.75
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
0
3,940.97
3,827.77
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
2.95
8.57
Raw materials
0
0
-2,431.47
-2,424.44
As % of sales
0
0
61.69
63.33
Employee costs
0
0
-357.91
-322.01
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0
0
138.8
121.14
Depreciation
0
0
-110.6
-97.01
Tax paid
0
0
-193.89
-34.29
Working capital
24.98
-899.19
681.5
80.72
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
2.95
8.57
Op profit growth
0
-100
9.63
5.91
EBIT growth
0
-100
5.57
-1.88
Net profit growth
0
-100
503.91
28.47
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
25,803.52
18,145.87
14,643.55
13,900.15
13,134.7
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
25,803.52
18,145.87
14,643.55
13,900.15
13,134.7
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
295.32
230.16
91.43
61.01
2.3
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
E Krithika
Chairman & Non Executive Dir.
M M Murugappan
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Sridharan Rangarajan
Independent Director
B Ramaratnam
Independent Director
Vasudha Sundararaman
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Vellayan Subbiah
Independent Director
K Balasubramanian
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd
Summary
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Limited (Formerly TI Financial Holdings Limited) incorporated in 1949, is a part of the Murugappa Group, one of the most diversified business conglomerates of India. The Company offers a diverse range of financial products and risk management services to individual and corporate customers through its group companies. The Company started their business in year 1955 for manufacturing tubes. In the year 1959, Tube Products of India Ltd merged with the company and the name was changed to Tube Investments of India Ltd.In the year 1960, the company started TI Diamond Chain in collaboration with Diamond Chain Co, USA as a backward integration to the company. In the year 1962, they started Cold Rolling Mills for the production of CR Strips at Avadi in Tamil Nadu. In the year 1982, they forayed into metal forming for the automobile industry through a new factory at Avadi. In the year 1998, the company set up a new facility at Bawal in Haryana for producing car doorframes for Maruti 800. Also, they set a facility for producing doorframes for Hyundai Santro at Nemilicherry. In the year 1999, the company acquired Tube Plant at Mohali. In the year 2001, the company set a cycle manufacturing plant at Nashik in Maharashtra. During the year 2002-03, the company made investment of Rs 76.30 crore towards the equity capital of Cholamandalam General Insurance Company Ltd. Consequently, Cholamandalam General Insurance Company Ltd became a subsidiary of the company
Read More
The Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1541.35 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd is ₹28943.08 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd is 464.33 and 22.37 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd is ₹989.05 and ₹2154.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.72%, 3 Years at 33.78%, 1 Year at 53.34%, 6 Month at 5.83%, 3 Month at -24.47% and 1 Month at 0.12%.
