Summary

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Limited (Formerly TI Financial Holdings Limited) incorporated in 1949, is a part of the Murugappa Group, one of the most diversified business conglomerates of India. The Company offers a diverse range of financial products and risk management services to individual and corporate customers through its group companies. The Company started their business in year 1955 for manufacturing tubes. In the year 1959, Tube Products of India Ltd merged with the company and the name was changed to Tube Investments of India Ltd.In the year 1960, the company started TI Diamond Chain in collaboration with Diamond Chain Co, USA as a backward integration to the company. In the year 1962, they started Cold Rolling Mills for the production of CR Strips at Avadi in Tamil Nadu. In the year 1982, they forayed into metal forming for the automobile industry through a new factory at Avadi. In the year 1998, the company set up a new facility at Bawal in Haryana for producing car doorframes for Maruti 800. Also, they set a facility for producing doorframes for Hyundai Santro at Nemilicherry. In the year 1999, the company acquired Tube Plant at Mohali. In the year 2001, the company set a cycle manufacturing plant at Nashik in Maharashtra. During the year 2002-03, the company made investment of Rs 76.30 crore towards the equity capital of Cholamandalam General Insurance Company Ltd. Consequently, Cholamandalam General Insurance Company Ltd became a subsidiary of the company

